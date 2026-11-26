Ireland coach Andy Farrell named a full-strength side to face Australia at Twickenham, saying the decision was driven by 2027 World Cup preparation rather than the world No.1 ranking. Farrell also addressed Ireland's history of quarter-final exits since 1987.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named a full-strength team to face the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday morning AEDT, defying predictions that he would rotate players for a fifth-placed playoff.

Ireland Coach Farrell Focuses on 2027 World Cup

Farrell said the potential to claim the world No.1 ranking was not behind his decision. Instead, he is focused on helping Ireland shake their infamous World Cup curse and build towards performing deep into the 2027 tournament in Australia. Ireland have never made it past the quarter-finals of the World Cup since 1987, even when entering as one of the favourites in 2019 and 2023.

Also read Why there's no time to waste for Matildas ahead of World Cup

Farrell is preparing his team for the demands of the 2027 tournament, where Ireland will face a six-day turnaround between one of their pool games and then between their quarter-final, likely against Argentina, and a semi-final. That semi-final could be against the winner of an Australia-England quarter-final. Ireland likely also have to get past a tough round of 16 clash against Scotland.

Farrell explained his selection strategy at a large media event at Twickenham, where all coaches and captains of the Nations Championship teams were interviewed ahead of the six finals. The only notable absence was South Africa. Their coaches boycotted after head coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-Test ban for questioning the integrity of match officials after the Springboks loss to France two weeks ago.

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Erasmus' ban extends to media commitments, and captain Siya Kolisi fronted the event solo, with assistant coach Mzwandile Stick not attending. The strength of the northern hemisphere sides in the inaugural Nations Championship was highlighted by the fact Ireland knocked over South Africa last week in Dublin in an epic clash, but still ended third, behind France and the surging English.

Ireland Nations Championship Standing and Results

Having won five of six games, Ireland's 24 points was higher than the top southern hemisphere side South Africa, who will face France in the final. England and New Zealand will play for a second consecutive weekend in the bronze medal game. Australia, with two wins from six games, finished third in the south with 12 points, and thus drew a clash with Ireland on the last weekend.

Many rugby pundits thought Farrell would take the chance to rotate new players into a largely inconsequential fifth-placed playoff, but he defied the predictions and named as strong a team as possible, with only the suspended hooker Dan Sheehan and injured winger Mack Hansen missing. Wallabies coach Les Kiss welcomed the challenge, and said he imagined finishing the year as the No.1 ranked side might be a motivation for Farrell.

If Ireland win and South Africa lose, there is a chance for the No.2 ranked Irish to ascend to the top spot.

"Can we go number one? " Farrell replied, when asked if rankings were a consideration. "No, that's nothing to do with it at all. We just want to see whether we, as a group, can back up.

It's tough backing up a performance, playing a good one and then another one that hopefully can be just as good if not better. It's a tough ask to do that. And plus, there are bits like the six-day turnaround. Hopefully, if we do well in the World Cup, there might be two of them.

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So backing up with all that type of pressure and being able to deal with all those different ramifications, like the travel and all that type of stuff, it's just using this week as far as that's concerned.

" Farrell said the ability to back up strong performances is crucial for knockout rugby. "When you play a big game, say it is a knockout game, round 16 or quarter-final or whatever, then you don't win... You don't win anything," Farrell said.

"You don't get into the semi-final by winning the round 16, you know? You got to win the quarter-final and same with the final, etc. So backing up is pretty important.

All Blacks Coach Rennie Responds to Recent Losses

" Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said he expected a response from his side after crashing to a humbling loss at the weekend against England. It came after they became the first All Blacks side to lose to Wales since 1953 a week earlier.

"We've had a couple of tough weeks on the back of feeling that we're in a pretty good spot," he said. "But I mean that's coaching isn't? My job is to help the boys find solutions and, you know, I've got to bring energy. I've got to create an environment where we come out of this with genuine belief.

We've got great staff who've been helping drive that and leaders have done a really good job over the last couple of days. But, you know, we need action. We need to show that on the grass on Saturday. We've got a whole country expecting that and everyone's desperate to deliver for them. "