Irish Carpenter in Australia Warns of Deadly Skin Cancer Risk

A carpenter living in Sydney has shared a health warning for other expats after he was diagnosed with an aggressive melanoma, which was triggered by high exposure to UV in Australia.

An Irish carpenter living in Sydney has shared a health warning for other expats after he was diagnosed with a deadly skin cancer . He came to Australia from Ireland two-and-a-half years ago on a working holiday visa, keen for a new experience.

He has since been sponsored by his employer for a skilled visa, and was hoping to be granted permanent residency in Australia. However, last month, Quinn received some devastating news, which threw all of his plans out the window. Quinn was diagnosed with an aggressive melanoma, with doctors believing the skin cancer was triggered by his high exposure to UV in Australia.

The tradie said the diagnosis came as a terrible shock, as there were no suspicious moles to alert him to the cancer. Quinn said he went to bed one night and, when he woke up, he couldn't move his leg. The scans detected a tumour on Quinn's brain, which was later confirmed as a BRAF-positive melanoma. Although most melanomas appear as a distinct mole or spot, in rare cases there can be no outward marking on the skin at all.

Doctors told Quinn the growing tumour on the left side of his brain was pressing down on his nerves and blocking the signals that allowed him to use his left leg. Quinn said he was not aware that Australia had among the highest levels of UV radiation in the world, however, he said he had been reasonably careful about his sun exposure during his time here. He urged all expats, and Australians to be careful in the sun.

Quinn has already undergone one round of radiation and has since regained the use of his left leg. As a temporary resident, Quinn is not eligible for Medicare, and each cycle of immunotherapy can cost up to $15,000. Quinn's sister and friend have started a GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $50,000 towards his treatment costs





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