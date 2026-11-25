Brad Pitt reprises his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher from a Quentin Tarantino script set in June 1977.

Brad Pitt is returning to the role that won him the best supporting actor Oscar: unflappable stuntman Cliff Booth. The new film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is directed by David Fincher from a Quentin Tarantino script.

The film is set in June 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Booth is out of a gig in Hollywood because his friend, washed-up actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has sought work in Australia. Booth is now a fixer on the fringes of Tinseltown. The movie maintains Tarantino's fantasy redux from the end of the original film, where Booth saved Sharon Tate from the murderous spree of the Manson Family.

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Brad Pitts Role and Oscar Win

Film critic Peter Bradshaw has called Booth Pitt's great comic creation. At the 2020 Academy Awards, where he won the Oscar for playing Booth, Pitt praised Tarantino for the ethos he had written into the character. Look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best, he said.

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Unsettling abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children have put Pitt's legacy in a fog. It is perhaps little wonder he is revisiting the role. Reality, of course, was not so genial. Five people were killed at 10050 Cielo Drive on August 9, 1969, including Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant.

A week after the killings, Tate's then-husband Roman Polanski invited Life magazine photographer Julian Wasser to take Polaroids of the scene so he could hand them to the psychic Peter Hurkos to find out who the killers were. In one of Wasser's photos, Polanski kneels by the home's front door where the word PIG is still scrawled in blood. I felt awful, like, my God, why was I there? Wasser told The Guardian in 2014.

There was this kind of new age belief at the time: The cops aren't up to it, we'll get psychic vibrations instead. The police, the establishment, they're not like us. We're artistic, we're special, we'll do it our special way. Which is where Cliff Booth, laid-back beacon of common sense, comes into play.

Tarantino View on Hippies

Based on the heroic tendencies he wrote into Booth, it is safe to say Tarantino also does not abide hippies. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Booth represents Old Hollywood, just as the studio system was dismantling amid the rising counterculture. Not a star or artist, he is a worker: unpretentious, stoic, straightforward. What you see is what you get.

Tarantino based Booth on Burt Reynolds' stunt double Hal Needham, and Gary Kent, who was a stuntman for Jack Nicholson in Monte Hellman's esoteric 1960s westerns. At lunch one day, Kent told Tarantino his Charles Manson story. He had met the cult leader at Spahn Ranch while filming a western. The ranch was owned by George Spahn, who would rent the site out to film and television productions.

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Manson's gang made it their home about 1968. Manson had little squinty eyes, looked like a shoplifter, Kent told the Motion Picture Association in 2019. I just thought he needed to get some rest and a good meal, but I wouldn't have followed him across the street. Writer Gay Talese recalled visiting the ranch in March 1970, barely six months after the murders took place.

Some of Manson's followers remained, tending to Spahn, then 83 and blind, for free board, while optimistically awaiting Manson's return. All those horses and the flies were just insufferable. The people who constructed the set did a fabulous job, Talese said in 2019 of the ranch's depiction in the film. Tarantino's Spahn Ranch scene might be Booth's most memorable moment in a film full of them.

It is an unsettling horror show where he checks in on Spahn, who he suspects is being exploited by these nefarious hippies. The scene is Tarantino at his most unnerving, replacing his usual bombast with prolonged tension. It is probably also the only scene where Booth betrays a hint of fear. Beyond Pitt, the scene is renowned for introducing unknowns who would go on to become Hollywood's next generation of leading screen stars: Sydney Sweeney, Margaret Qualley and others.

Tom Cruise Almost Played Cliff

Tarantino later revealed that Tom Cruise was once also in discussions for the role of Booth, before he saw Pitt and DiCaprio's chemistry. Tarantino said casting director Victoria Thomas saw pretty much every young person in town to play Manson Family members opposite Pitt. We met Billie Eilish, Thomas revealed in an interview with Vulture. She was 16.

Her Mum brought her in. She was really shy, cool, nervous. I think she felt a little awkward about it.