Leadership Role During IVF Is Ethical, Career Experts Say

A reader asks if accepting a leadership job while undergoing IVF is unethical. The advice: it is entirely ethical, and you do not need to disclose IVF or a possible pregnancy during recruitment.

It is entirely ethical to apply for and accept a leadership position while going through IVF, according to workplace advice published this week. The question came from a reader who said they are dissatisfied in their current role and have been doing IVF for two years.

If IVF continues to be unsuccessful, the reader said they are stuck in a job they do not enjoy and going nowhere. They asked whether it is acceptable to take something new even if it means they may end up pregnant in three months. The answer is yes, without qualification. Apply for this job or any other job you might want.

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IVF And Professional Leadership Roles

You are not expected to suspend your professional life because you are trying to fall pregnant. You are also not a unit of labour that needs to be permanently available. When people become pregnant, employers adjust. You are not required to disclose your IVF treatment or a possible future pregnancy at any stage during recruitment.

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If you fall pregnant, you can tell your current employer or a new one when you are ready. The only practical point to consider is the impact changing employers might have on employer-funded parental leave, since minimum service periods sometimes apply. Accepting a leadership role does not mean promising uninterrupted availability. Leaders build teams, delegate and plan for absences, including their own.

If IVF treatment requires appointments, manage them professionally as you would any medical commitment. You owe an employer honesty about your availability, not access to your reproductive plans. Do not spend another moment worrying about this. A second reader described a different career problem.

While working full time, they completed a finance degree with distinction after not qualifying for university directly from school. Since graduating six years ago, they have applied repeatedly for finance-related roles similar to their current work but have not received a single interview. They even paid for a professionally written resume. They feel too experienced and financially committed to accept a significant pay cut for an entry-level role.

Yet employers apparently do not consider them experienced enough to change fields. They feel trapped and increasingly like a failure. Six years without an interview suggests something is not working in the approach, according to the advice. The reader is not a failure and has not wasted their life.

Resume Review For Finance Graduates

They have shown drive, commitment and resilience, but it is time to think differently. The paid professional resume may not be doing them any favours. It may not position them as well as they hope, or it may not be persuasive to financial employers. The advice recommends asking industry contacts to review the resume and give feedback.

It also suggests asking network contacts about roles that are not necessarily loaded onto a job website. A bridging role may be needed, at least initially. Apply for finance-related projects, secondments or vacancies inside your own organisation where your capabilities are already known and respected. It feels like an uphill battle, but do not give up.

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It is simply time for a new approach. A third reader asked why operational employees are sometimes looked down upon or treated as a threat by office-based staff. They work for a large corporation where office employees are polite and friendly when work intersects, but seem determined to prevent those relationships becoming more familiar. There is a definite divide between the two groups, and operational staff often feel regarded as somehow less important.

The reader asked whether they are misreading professional boundaries or whether this reflects a broader cultural problem. One stereotype is operational employees trying to get the actual work done while office staff only hold meetings about the strategic framework and corporate values. Neither stereotype is always true.

Operational Versus Office Staff Divide

However, the divide can create what feels like two different tribes. Office employees often have greater access to executives, corporate language and decision-making, which can be mistaken for greater importance. Operational staff possess something just as valuable: first-hand knowledge of what actually works on the ground. Whether office-based staff feel threatened by operational staff is an interpretation, not a fact.

Office colleagues are entitled to be polite and friendly without becoming friends. The real concern is whether operational employees are being excluded from information, development opportunities or decisions affecting their work. If that is happening, the workplace culture is failing. The advice is written by Kirstin Ferguson AM, author of Blindspotting: How to See What Others Miss and Head & Heart: The Art of Modern Leadership.

She is ranked in the world's Thinkers50 list and holds a PhD in leadership and culture. More of her work is available at www.kirstinferguson.com.