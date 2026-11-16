Nvidia is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang despite a petition signed by over 180,000 people and support from Elon Musk and Donald Trump. US intelligence agencies are still investigating the extent of Alice Huang's relationship with China's Ministry of State Security.

Nvidia is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, despite growing pressure from Silicon Valley and a petition that has gathered more than 180,200 signatures, including thousands identifying themselves as Nvidia employees.

The decision comes as US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's relationship with China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Evidence gathered so far indicates she was likely an intelligence asset who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns from Nvidia After Infidelity Scandal Involving Alleged Chinese Intelligence Operative

Nvidia Scandal Plunges AI Chip Giant

The scandal erupted after Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and suspected Chinese intelligence asset (no relation). His departure last week plunged the AI chip heavyweight into crisis. Nvidia's shares closed down more than 4 per cent on Monday, a day before the chipmaker was due to report third-quarter earnings. The uncertainty over Mr Huang's future has divided investors and complicated the board's search for a successor.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, has thrown his support behind the effort to bring Huang back. US President Donald Trump, who reportedly held millions of dollars worth of Nvidia shares, has also said he supports Mr Huang's return. Trump's reported trades this year suggest he held between $US13 million ($19m) and $US62m in Nvidia stock as of the end of August, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a review of his financial disclosures.

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The Stand With Jensen campaign has gained traction online. An open letter published on the campaign's website said: We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. The campaign listed Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its signatories.

Investors Urge Caution Over Huang Return

Prominent shareholders such as Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital Management CEO Brad Gerstner have urged Nvidia not to rush to replace Mr Huang before all the facts are known. However, large investors are risk-averse. Independent technology researcher Richard Windsor said he expected very risk-averse large institutional Nvidia investors to oppose Mr Huang's return while investigations remained unresolved, because of the legal exposure and uncertainty it could create.

Meanwhile, Liza Tobin, former China director at the National Security Council, told the ABC she does not think Jensen Huang is coming back. She said Nvidia basically did not have a compliance department and displayed a cavalier attitude toward national security, compliance and chip smuggling. She added that the company was designing one of the most important products in the world, AI chips, and that this attitude has caught up with them.

Tobin explained that the United States and China are racing neck and neck to lead in AI. China excels in supplying energy for data centres and has terrific AI talent, and is good at copying and distilling American advanced AI models. The US advantage is compute, the advanced AI chips designed mostly by Nvidia and fabbed in Taiwan at TSMC.

She said Nvidia has been working in cahoots with Trump's Department of Commerce, which is supposed to regulate AI chip sales, and that this has not been happening over the past year. On how advanced chips reached China despite export controls, Tobin said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has not been minding the shop. She called it reckless negligence. Companies like Nvidia must get a licence to sell advanced chips, and selling without one is a criminal violation.

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Commerce has an enforcement arm to go after chip smuggling, but Tobin said Lutnick turned a blind eye again and again. She said he was very close with Jensen Huang and appeared to have gotten drunk on that power. She also noted that some chips are being smuggled illegally, but the more important issue is remote access. A recent report estimated that one third of China's advanced AI chips by the end of 2027 will come from remote access.

Former Official Warns Of Chip Smuggling

This trade grew after President Biden restricted sales of the most advanced AI chips to China. Data centres in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and elsewhere bought the chips and rented access to Chinese AI developers. Tobin said Lutnick, Jensen Huang and others at Nvidia were informed of this months ago, turned a blind eye and profited from it. Tobin also addressed the intermediary company Megaspeed in Singapore, where Alice Huang worked.

She said the sex scandal is just the tip of the iceberg and that Alice Huang is some sort of asset for Chinese intelligence services. The Chinese government has a way of compelling ordinary citizens and business people to collect foreign intelligence. Tobin said Jensen Huang would be the highest priority because China's Ministry of State Security has made clear that breaking US export controls is a top priority.

She pointed out that the Department of Commerce multiple times declined to put Megaspeed on the American trade restriction list, and said that is probably coming and will lead to others. Mr Huang's reach is especially visible in Taiwan, where he was born and where he enjoys celebrity-like status dubbed Jensanity. Nvidia relies on a local manufacturer to make its most advanced chips, and a sprawling network of suppliers to manufacture other chips and systems underpinning the AI boom.

Taiwan Celebrates Jensen Huang Charisma

For many Taiwanese, Mr Huang's exit marks the loss of a charismatic champion who helped put the island at the heart of the global AI boom. Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, was illuminated on Monday with messages including Taiwan Loves Jensen and Taiwan heart Jensen. Jimmy Yang, a 42-year-old marketing worker, said Mr Huang's departure was a loss for Taiwan. He expressed hope that Mr Huang could eventually return to Nvidia.

His private life is his own choice, Mr Yang said. But whether it's the night market economy he's driven or his help for the tech industry, it has been massive.