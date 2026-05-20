IS-linked families arriving in Australia, government criticism over returning women

Australia is expecting a second group of families linked to the Islamic State (IS) group, with six women, family members, and children boarding flights from the Syrian refugee camp in Damascus as soon as the logistics are negotiated. The Opposition has criticised the government for not doing enough to prevent the women from returning, and the Prime Minister stated that the government would provide no help to another group of 'ISIS brides'. NSW Premier Chris Minns will handle the arrival of the second group as the state government hasn't been formally notified, and the Opposition immigration spokesperson Jonno Duniam believes that the government hasn't done enough to stop the return of women.

The Opposition has criticised the government, saying they've not done enough to stop IS-linked women from returning to Australia . A second group of families linked to the Islamic State (IS) is expected to arrive in Australia in the coming days, with three women in custody facing criminal charges.

A total of six women, along with their children and grandchildren, have been living in a camp for former IS fighters and their families. Logistics are being negotiated between Kurdish and Syrian officials for the 10-hour drive from the al-Roj refugee camp to the Syrian capital, where they are expected to board flights to Australia. The Australian government would provide no help to another group of so-called 'ISIS brides', Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC radio on Wednesday.

The NSW Premier Chris Minns stated that the state government haven't been 'formally notified' about the arrival of a second group of IS-linked families. Opposition immigration spokesperson Jonno Duniam believed the government hadn't done enough to stop women returning. Logistics were being negotiated between Kurdish and Syrian officials for the 10-hour drive from the al-Roj refugee camp to the Syrian capital, where the women are expected to board flights to Australia.

The Australian government would provide no help to another group of so-called 'ISIS brides', Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC radio on Wednesday. The women are leaving at the same time Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, are losing large areas of their territory to Syrian state forces. The Opposition immigration spokesperson Jonno Duniam believed the government hadn't done enough to stop women returning





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Australia Islamic State (IS) Returned Women Australian Associated Press Kurdish Syrian Sydney Melbourne Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Opposition Immigration Spokesperson Jonno Duni ISIS Brides Syrian Democratic Forces Syrian State Forces

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