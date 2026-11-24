Michelle Yeoh, 64, plays a veteran replicant blade runner nearing the end of her lifespan in Blade Runner 2099, an eight-part limited series filmed in Prague. She says she remains an eternal optimist despite the show's dystopian future.

Michelle Yeoh, the 64-year-old Malaysian actress, stars in Blade Runner 2099, a new eight-part limited series filmed on a rain-soaked sound stage at Barrandov Studios in Prague.

The series flips the Blade Runner universe, landing in a future where, after a major uprising, replicants are the ruling class in Los Angeles and humans are second-class citizens. Yeoh plays Olwen, a formidable veteran replicant blade runner whose four-year lifespan is rapidly ending. Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a human fugitive who assumes the identity of a replicant blade runner to secure freedom for herself and her brother.

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The Legacy Of Blade Runner Science Fiction

Blade Runner began as a vaguely predictive science fiction cautionary tale set in a future built from bad decisions about technology, artificial intelligence and environmental safeguards. The original film was set in Los Angeles in November 2019 and followed Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, a burnt-out former cop working as a blade runner. He comes out of retirement to hunt four rogue replicants led by Roy Batty, played by Rutger Hauer.

Replicants are bioengineered humans created for dangerous off-world labour, programmed with an artificial four-year lifespan to prevent them from threatening humankind. Blade Runner 2049 picked up the story 30 years later, drew a modest box office but won near-universal acclaim and two Oscars for cinematography and visual effects. Yeoh rejects the idea that the grim future is inevitable. I am the eternal optimist, she says.

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You have to be. If you do not have hope in your mind, in your dreams, in your life, that is kind of depressing. Life is such a gift, I would not like to have to go through it thinking it is all doom and dismal down the road. She says making these series and movies can feel dim because you go, Oh my god, it is what is happening right now.

Michelle Yeoh Optimism And Social Commentary

But she points to futures where gender equality is no longer something you have to think about and there is no racial issue. It is a good reminder, Yeoh says. Sometimes a little slap on the butt to say, dude, if you do not do this, this is what could happen.

But I hope that we are all smart enough to understand that if we do not take the right steps to protect what is rightfully ours, things could go wrong. Any good thing can always turn bad if it is in the wrong hands. Olwen's contrast, terrifying strength offset by a fast-approaching end, drew Yeoh to the role.

She is the most dominating, the strongest of the replicants, but right away you find out her time, her clock, is rapidly coming to a close, Yeoh says. On the outside, it looks like she is composed, she is dealing with it, and in her mind, she says, I have done this, what else is there to do?

But obviously behind that you can see there is a lot that she has left to be done, but being a replicant you do not show empathy, you do not show vulnerability, you sort of face it. The first thing that strikes you about Yeoh is her unmistakeable presence. When we meet on set, she looks like a soldier: sitting wholly in the moment, but the exhaustion, she is shooting a long action sequence, is palpable.

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Michelle Yeoh Athletic Background And Acting Career

When we meet again, she is newly returned from the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Yeoh was appointed to the International Olympic Committee in 2023. Before becoming a professional actor, Yeoh was a rising star in athletics in Malaysia, competing in swimming, diving, and track and field. She was also a junior squash champion.

That physicality seems an inescapable part of her make-up, manifesting first in her decision to train as a dancer and later as one of the most famous female action heroes in cinema. Blade Runner 2099 gives the actress the tools to meet the role's sheer physical demands. This is a high-kicking, fast-moving Blade Runner that capitalises on Yeoh's extraordinary fitness and her roots in martial arts cinema.

As a young actor, Yeoh worked with legendary choreographers and directors such as Yuen Woo-ping and Johnnie To, in films including Wing Chun in 1994. In 1997, that physicality allowed her to shift into American cinema as Chinese security agent Wai Lin in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, alongside Pierce Brosnan. Unusually for a Bond film, Wai Lin was presented not as subservient to 007 but as his equal in espionage and physical combat.

By the film's end, the pair worked together on the same side, and Yeoh's future as a star in American cinema was all but assured. And those high kicks? You are doing something that I would never do in real life, Yeoh says, laughing. But the physicality, the thrill ... look, you have five guys charging at you, and you are so cool and composed, and next thing you know you take them down.

It is exhilarating. What can I say? Also, psychologically, it is very challenging to maintain that composure, to remember all the moves. That makes it exciting, really, really exciting.

But of course, when we did and all those things back in Hong Kong, I still reminisce very much about the Hong Kong days where we almost did it for real. There is contact, but you have to trust, you have to respect who you are fighting with.