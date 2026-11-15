Mel Robbins says the Let Them Theory only works with the Let Me response

Podcaster and author Mel Robbins explains why the second half of her Let Them Theory matters and why she avoids politics on her show.

Mel Robbins says the most common mistake people make with her Let Them Theory is stopping halfway. The 58-year-old podcaster tells the story of walking into breakfast with a journalist in 2026, a year when anxiety is a prevailing mood and many people spend their days doom-scrolling through social feeds on the brink of emotional panic.

The author, lawyer and Kansas City, Missouri-born host of The Mel Robbins Podcast built her signature idea from a TEDx talk. Her theory holds that you must let go of the need to control other people's opinions, expectations and behaviours while focusing your energy entirely on your own intentional response. The second, slightly less famous part of the theory is known as let me. Robbins compares it to The Secret, but with less wishful thinking and more effort.

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The Let Me Step Explained

Without that second step, she warns, the first step can leave people feeling more isolated rather than free. Only saying the first part of the theory, let them, is where people go wrong, Robbins says. If you only say let them, the more you recognise that your boss is a jerk and your siblings do not do their part and your friends do not call you back or your partner is disrespectful, the lonelier you feel, she says.

The second part, let me, is where you remind yourself that your response to the things you cannot control, and to the people who stress you out, is where your power and peace come from, she adds. People also mistakenly believe that let them is permission to allow others to disrespect them, Robbins says.

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In reality, you are revealing who people are, she says, and you are forcing yourself to see who people are through their behaviour, then taking responsibility for how you respond to the disrespect. Robbins also dislikes the term self-help itself. She says people have an external life that they project out into the world and an internal life, which she considers very important.

The phrase self-help signals two things she rejects: that you are alone and can only do it on your own, and that there is something wrong with you. What her show discusses, she says, is life itself and the things about life that bring meaning.

Robbins Rejects Self Help Label

That includes how to thrive rather than perform, how to be content where you are, how to recognise the simple joys that create meaning, and how to avoid getting so caught up in what the world wants you to think that you lose connection with yourself and the people who matter. The Mel Robbins Podcast is one of the world's most popular podcasts.

It has been downloaded in 194 countries and has an audience measured somewhere near 40 million across digital and social platforms. Robbins says she never set out to become a public figure and jokes that you would have to be a sociopath to launch a show and think it would be this successful. She says she just wanted to do something long-form that helped her as a 50-year-old woman learn more, make her life better and connect with people.

When people recognise her, she says it is like seeing that teacher in high school who believed in you. She says she is not recognised as a celebrity but as the person who believed in them, so she represents something they see in themselves. A fundamental part of her podcast mission, she says, is that the podcast itself is free. It is not about virality, it is about impact, she says.

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If you are thinking about virality, you are thinking about a gotcha or a sound bite. If your mission is impact, you produce something in a completely different way, asking how to produce not for the person in the chair but for the person who is listening. Anything is on the table except politics, and Robbins gives three reasons. The first is based on neuroscience research into how people are influenced.

Why Politics Are Off Limits

When you give your opinion, people stop listening, especially on issues they have already made a decision on. People are influenced through your example, not through your opinion about politics, she says. The second reason is that the show is a shelter in a storm. It is a place where listeners can turn and know they will not be bombarded with politics, political ads, political parties or political opinions, she says.

The third is her belief that she can do more political good by helping people settle their nervous system, reminding them of their better selves and encouraging them to be more compassionate and accepting with their families. She also wants to help people have harder conversations and feel more connected to work and meaning. We are all more alike, she adds.

We all really want to solve the same problems, and we have allowed the discourse to be hijacked by the most extreme, loud voice and voices. That is what people need to wake up to, she says. In a rare moment for a modern-day podcaster, Robbins sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a 79-minute interview in September. The encounter was significant, generated much media noise and is a topic journalists still question her about.

Similarities With Oprah Winfrey

In a sense, it stems from the fact that the two women are similar despite different media trajectories. Both are motivational speakers who operate from a loose journalistic framework in which details are checked and ethics are factored into the work. Both use their platforms to advocate for change within, encouraging audiences to find or build the tools to improve themselves.

Both also have a commanding presence on their platforms: Winfrey on traditional TV and Robbins in the podcasting and streaming video space. Robbins says that if she had to name who was on her imaginary advisory board that she always looked up to, it would include Oprah Winfrey, Mr Rogers, Howard Stern and Dolly Parton.