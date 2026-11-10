Global Entry costs Australians $437 for five years of US fast-track travel

A traveller pays $430 for Global Entry, which includes TSA PreCheck, and breaks down the costs and benefits for Australians visiting the United States.

Australians applying for Global Entry pay about $437 for five years of faster US border processing. The fee includes a base application charge of $US120 ($174) paid to US Customs and Border Protection and a separate $263.50 paid to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, which runs a background check in Australia and sends its findings to CBP.

The application is straightforward but tedious. Applicants must list every country they have visited over the past decade, a task that takes longer for some travellers than others. The interview can be unpredictable. In one case, the agent was more interested in learning how to book Singapore Airlines first-class seats using miles than in any security-related questioning, though that may have been a subtle test of travel credentials.

Also read The grim news for Australian travellers quietly updated this week

Global Entry Benefits At Airport

Once Global Entry is granted, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport during the morning peak becomes a different experience. The usual passport queue for foreigners is visible, but Global Entry members keep walking toward the white Global Entry sign. There is no queue, just a camera to look into. A smile turns the panel green, and a nearby agent says, Chris, you're good.

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That is passport control, and the passport has not been touched since boarding the flight in Melbourne. Global Entry membership also includes TSA PreCheck privileges at no additional cost. TSA PreCheck is normally a separate programme requiring its own application, interview and fee. In the PreCheck lane, shoes, jackets and belts can stay on, and electronics and liquids can remain inside bags.

In most cases, a walk-through metal detector replaces the full-body scanner. The first PreCheck experience starts well because the queue is much shorter than the others, even when boarding group seven is near the back of economy. But the detector beeps and the traveller is randomly selected for additional screening. With PreCheck, that means going back through the normal body scanner rather than receiving a pat-down.

New Touchless ID Option

Before the next US flight, an even faster option appears: TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. By linking a passport, trusted traveller membership and Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer account, a face becomes the ID. That removes another step from the airport process. The upfront cost is painful.

At $430, five years of Global Entry costs more than a new 10-year Australian passport. That works out to $86 annually, so value depends on how often someone visits the United States. Visit once a year and take one return US domestic flight during the same trip, and that is four annual uses of the time-saving perks. The cost then falls to $21.50 per use, which is not so bad, and the value is even better for frequent visitors.

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Is Global Entry Worth Cost

Global Entry can be a smart buy for travellers who value efficiency. One-time holidaymakers are best to stick with the USA's free Mobile Passport Control app. The writer travelled to Los Angeles as a guest of Delta. Chris Chamberlin enjoys maximising his points to travel the world in comfort and, as a points coach, helping others to do the same.

From showering on a plane to stretching out in a double bed in the sky, he knows tips for flying in style without breaking the bank. His adventures have taken him on almost 1000 flights aboard more than 80 airlines, earning lifetime frequent flyer status along the way.