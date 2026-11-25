Prime Minister Matthew Wale signed a comprehensive treaty making Australia its primary security partner while terminating a 2022 security pact with Beijing. The deal includes police funding, longer visas and a ban on foreign military bases.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale signed a sweeping security treaty with Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday, making Australia the country's primary security partner and limiting ties with China.

The signing followed Honiara's announcement earlier this week that it was terminating a landmark security pact with Beijing. Wale declared that the Solomon Islands would no longer be a source of uncertainty in the region. He told reporters that Solomon Islands has been, for a number of years, a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region, and that those days are done. He said the country does not want to be there again.

Also read Australia and Solomon Islands Sign Major Treaty Amid Budget Savings and Visa Reforms

Solomon Islands End Security Pact With China

The treaty is a blow to China's efforts to build influence with Pacific Island nations and a major win for the Albanese government's campaign to rebuild ties across the region. The Solomon Islands signed a defence agreement with Beijing in 2022, which Australia's Labor party used as evidence during that year's election campaign that the previous coalition government had been asleep at the wheel on Pacific security.

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That pact allowed China to send police into the country to restore order and navy ships to rotate through its ports. It raised questions about China's future influence in the Pacific. The five-year deal was due to expire in April 2027 and will not be renewed. Wale said secrecy provisions prevented him from speaking publicly when asked about ending the pact with Beijing.

He said there are ongoing discussions with China, but that the day was about the relationship with Australia and the treaty signed. The new treaty means Solomon Islands will not allow foreign military bases or major security infrastructure to be developed on its territory. Sensitive systems will remain free from militarisation, any form of foreign interference or unauthorised access.

Australia Pledges Funding And Visa Improvements

In exchange, Honiara has secured new funding for policing services and improved visa arrangements, allowing Solomon Islands citizens to stay in Australia for longer periods and take advantage of employment opportunities in early childhood education and aged care. Australia and Solomon Islands have agreed to advance joint economic, development and security priorities, with Australia pledging to invest in community development, education and infrastructure. Australia will also increase funding for the Solomon Kings Football Club, including player development.

Albanese said the treaty will strengthen the security partnership, adding that Australia is proud to be Solomon Islands' main security partner and takes that responsibility seriously. He said Australia will continue working with Solomon Islands to keep its community safe, strengthen its police force and improve border security, in a way that completely respects Solomon Islands sovereignty and its right to make its own decisions.

The comprehensive treaty is expected to build on Australia's existing bilateral security treaty with the Solomon Islands signed in 2017, which allows Australian authorities to deploy rapidly to the country when needed. Lowy Institute Pacific Islands director Oliver Nobetau told the Australian Associated Press news agency ahead of the leaders' meeting that the development was absolutely massive.

Experts Question Solomon Islands Strategic Hedging Strategy

While unable to confirm Wale was terminating the China accord, Nobetau said doing so would be completely unexpected given the diplomacy the region was used to. Nobetau said this is different from what Pacific island leaders have been doing, and that Wale is not hedging in the same way but is actively picking a side. For the Solomon Islands to let the China pact lapse, Nobetau said Australia would have had to offer them something substantial.

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He suggested it was probably something around free education, economic stimulus, and possibly exports or extractives, though he could not think of where Australia would fit in that. He also mentioned possible support for El Nino and energy security, which has been a big problem for Solomon Islands. The nation of about 800,000 has been seen as Australia's thorniest partner in the region, where China has the firmest foothold.

While a new treaty was a win on paper, Nobetau said it would not have the chops to make much difference unless it was specific about how the two countries would co-operate on security. He said if it is just an agreement that trumps over China for providing assistance, it is not as useful as we would like it to be.

He added that the issue was complicated by the Solomon Islands lacking a military, and that it is not about just signing all these big agreements because they actually have to be able to operationalise on the ground. Albanese welcomed more than 15 Solomon Island cabinet ministers as part of the official delegation visiting Canberra. Their presence and Wale's confidence at surviving any fresh no confidence motions in parliament signalled the stronger relationship could last.

China Denies Geopolitical Rivalry In Pacific

Australia has stepped up engagement in the Pacific after Labor's election win in 2022, signing new alliances and agreements with countries including Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Fiji. Asked about the termination of the Solomon Islands deal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that no element of geopolitical rivalry or bloc confrontation existed in Beijing's cooperation with the Pacific.

Guo said China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing relations with the Solomon Islands, and that cooperation does not target any third party and is not subject to third-party influence.