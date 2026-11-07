David Jones enters administration as Australian malls adapt to life without department store anchors

David Jones has been placed in voluntary administration, threatening most of its stores and thousands of jobs, as shopping centres rethink their layouts and tenant mixes in an era without traditional department store anchors.

David Jones has been placed in voluntary administration after its chief executive and board handed control of the company to administrators and receivers. The decision threatens the closure of potentially most of its stores and thousands of associated job cuts.

It marks the latest chapter in a global decline of the department store, a trend already seen across the United States and United Kingdom. Founded in Sydney in 1838, David Jones is the world's oldest department store still operating under its original name. Its glamorous history and current strife mirror a global narrative arc, complete with retail legend and obituary, that has already been written overseas.

Also read Former fashion editor traces David Jones decline from lavish launches to empty stores

History of Global Department Store Boom

Department stores worldwide followed a similar path, opening on high streets in the 18th or 19th century and booming through the first half of the 20th century. Department stores were the high street under one roof, said Gary Mortimer, a professor of retail and consumer behaviour at the Queensland University of Technology. Big name brands sold exclusively through different department stores, while shop windows were erected to celebrate holidays and woo customers and children ahead of Christmas.

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Bathrooms and other services meant people, especially women, dwelled longer. It was iconic, you would walk into the Elizabeth Street David Jones in Sydney and there is a pianist playing, you would go downstairs for the champagne and oyster bar, you would wander around, try on, Mortimer said. It was a sense of occasion. In the 1960s, David Jones was the epicentre of Australian high society.

It was the place to see and be seen, said 90-year-old Laudie Sneddon, who worked as a graduate pharmacist at the flagship Elizabeth Street store in Sydney in its heyday. In the United Kingdom, the obvious parallel is Debenhams, which began as a high street shop in 1778 and expanded to more than 100 locations nationwide, becoming a household name.

US and UK Rivals Face Decline

In the United States, it was the likes of Macy's, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, which grew to consume rival Neiman Marcus. Debenhams entered administration in 2021, with all physical shopfronts subsequently liquidated, and it exists solely as an online retailer today.

Meanwhile, Macy's store count has shrunk dramatically in the US, while Nordstrom is closing its legacy high-end stores to open more of its Rack discount offshoots. In January this year, Saks Global filed for bankruptcy, with just a fraction of its stores emerging from the process. David Jones pushed its online sales to 20 per cent of overall revenue, but that was not enough to help meet its bricks-and-mortar rent payments.

After expanding into suburban shopping centres to capitalise on the explosion of malls and car travel after World War II, department stores faced several waves of change, Mortimer said. The first wave was brands opening their own stores instead of selling through the likes of David Jones, Myer and Grace Bros. More brutal waves of e-commerce and cheap fast fashion followed. You did not need to go to the department store any more, Mortimer said.

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Impact of Ecommerce and Pandemic

Sales slowed and competing with cheaper retail players proved difficult, while the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift away from bricks and mortar. In the past, having a Myer, Grace Brothers or David Jones was vital for a shopping centre, but it has become less vital, Mortimer said. Data from Scentre Group, which operates Westfield centres, show David Jones was charged less than half the rent rate per square metre compared to other customers renting its retail spaces.

Without the pull from the likes of David Jones, many suburban centres will have to do much more to justify their premiums, as the decline of department stores coincides with a downturn for shopping centres. Many observers say a slimmed-down version of David Jones could emerge from administration, perhaps limited to its flagship CBD locations plus certain others at boutique, profitable shopping centres. Focussing on its legacy of prestige and grandeur will be key, Mortimer believes.

London's Harrods and Selfridges, and Paris' Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marche, have been flagged as models of success for historic department stores thriving in the modern day. Experts say there are green shoots for shopping centres providing they innovate. A report released by Urbis and the Shopping Centre Council of Australia notes retail sales grew three per cent over the year to June 2026, with customer foot traffic at shopping centres up by 2 per cent nationally.

Rise in Young Shopper Foot Traffic

Younger shoppers are driving the trend, with PwC research finding shopping centre foot traffic among consumers aged 14 to 29 rose by 57 per cent year-on-year. Elissa Stewart, director at Urbis, said most centres have actually seen an increase in foot traffic in the post-department store era, with curation of new tenants key.

She gave the example of replacing three levels of a David Jones-type department store with three mini-major tenants such as a supermarket, a JB Hi-Fi, Rebel Sport or a Mecca. You have got to ensure balance, but the combined power of those three tenants can be more than a department store to draw people in, Stewart said.