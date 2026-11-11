Skims pulls $264 advent calendar after backlash and offers refunds

Skims removed its 2026 Accessories Advent Calendar from sale after customers criticized its poor value. The company apologized and offered refunds or store credit to buyers.

Skims has pulled its 2026 Accessories Advent Calendar from its website after social media backlash over its contents. The limited-edition calendar sold for $148 in the United States and $264 in Australia.

The removal happened on Tuesday morning, just before Mariah Carey's holiday season fully began. The calendar was launched on October 29. Recipients quickly expressed outrage over what they found inside. In one video, US influencer @kaylaryan unpacks the calendar and calls it THE worst advent calendar I've ever seen.

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Backlash Over Advent Calendar

This is terrible. This is a joke, she says. I hope nobody buys this calendar. Genuinely, I think the packaging cost more than all of this combined... is this a prank? she adds.

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The video helped fuel widespread criticism that the product was poor value for money. On Tuesday, a Skims spokesperson said the product didn't meet expectations. The spokesperson added that the company had personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar. Customers were offered a choice of a full refund or a Skims credit to put towards other products.

Skims Responds to Critics

We're aware of the feedback some customers have shared... and we've listened carefully, the spokesperson said. Skims has not commented further on the calendar's removal or the refund process. Skims' advent calendar has become an annual affair in recent years. The 2025 offering featured 25 pairs of underwear for $450.

For a brand whose primary offerings are shapewear and underwear, many customers presumed its top holiday billing would include on-theme items. However, the original product description did stipulate it would offer accessories. Count down to the holidays with this SKIMS accessories advent calendar, featuring twelve days of fun surprises, its description read. The brand did not state the calendar's combined value, and individual products are not available on its website.

Calendar Contents Revealed

But for a total price of $264, each item should be worth about $22. The contents included a teddy bear keychain, two packs of three hair scrunchies, and a logo keychain. These items were revealed in unboxing videos that fuelled the backlash. TikTok users have been quick to parody the calendar.

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They posted unboxing videos showing the detritus found between couch cushions, under their bed, or at the bottom of their handbags. This is far from the first time a brand has been called out for overhyping its Christmas offerings. British YouTuber Zoe Zoella Suggs was forced to apologise for a similarly criticised advent calendar in the past. Kardashian's lingerie empire, founded in 2019, is worth $5 billion according to a November 2025 valuation.

The controversy highlights the scrutiny facing celebrity brands during the holiday season. The Christmas advent calendar industry has infiltrated just about every tier of retail, and this may already be the most diabolical offer of the year.