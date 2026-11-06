Network Ten staff sceptical of Skydance buyout offer as union warns it may breach Fair Work Act

Network Ten employees are sceptical of a global buyout offer from new US owner Skydance as the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance assesses whether the program breaches the Fair Work Act.

Network Ten staff are treating a global buyout offer from their new US owner Skydance with deep scepticism, as the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance assesses whether the program breaches the Fair Work Act and local workplace obligations.

Skydance Buyout Offer At Network Ten

The offer, delivered last week in an email titled Building a winning culture, was sent to all of the company's global staff. It contained American corporate language about buyouts, one-time offers and in-person collaboration, and asked employees if they wanted to leave the company now titled Skydance. Skydance is led by David Ellison, who bought Ten's owner Paramount last year and completed a deal for HBO and CNN owner Warner Bros Discovery last month.

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The buyout appears aimed at reducing headcount under the guise of offering staff a way out if they do not want to return to the office five days a week. Staff across Ten have been left scratching their heads about what the offer actually is, given details are scant and it was open to any employee to apply.

The company insists it is definitively not a redundancy round, despite offering personalised details and terms, and a window to decide whether to accept the one-time offer. The union says that sounds a lot like a voluntary redundancy. The program would not include certain conditions afforded to staff taking redundancies, such as tax benefits. On Background, the union says the company is unwilling to meet its obligations and is making a blatant attempt to undermine its workers' rights.

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Union members at Ten have fought for years to secure fair redundancy entitlements for circumstances exactly like these, the acting union media director said. If Skydance needs to reduce headcount, there is a clear process in place to follow. The acting union media director said the offer reflects an imported American approach to workforce restructuring that disregards established Australian workplace protections and shows little regard for the employees who create the journalism our communities rely on.

Equally concerning is the apparent failure of Network Ten to make clear to its new corporate owners that Australian workers are protected by legally enforceable rights and agreements that cannot simply be set aside when it is commercially convenient. Union officials have told Ten staff they are assessing whether Ten and Skydance have complied with local workplace obligations and the Fair Work Act in distributing the buyout program information to local staff. Skydance was approached for comment.

Union Questions Local Workplace Obligations

It is not just union officials who have raised their eyebrows; staff at Network Ten are treating the offer with great scepticism, with some telling On Background they are confused about the terms. Elsewhere in the media sector, Nine Entertainment chief executive Rohan Lund told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Thursday that there will be even more than the initial $150 million in cost savings previously planned.

Nine also internally announced an expansion of its Future News program on Thursday, on the eve of its AGM on Friday. Fiona Dear told TV news staff that the program presents some cost benefits, which this time include six staffers' roles being made redundant in Queensland. While revenue is dropping for commercial legacy TV, the ABC flexed its muscles this week with extensive coverage of the stunning results delivered in the US midterms on Wednesday.

Media Sector Responds To Buyout Program

Aunty took a massive punt on this year's elections, and it appears its swing was the right one considering the widespread interest in not only Donald Trump but also Adam Harvey jetting around the country for info-packed colour reports. The program's average audience spiked to 1.2 million on Wednesday and it was the second-highest rating program in Australia, beaten only by Seven's 6pm bulletin.

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Mark Willacy also jetted in with a camera crew to film the ABC's primer for the midterms. On YouTube, the program is already up to 1.7 million views in a couple of days, its most-viewed episode on the platform this year.

The ABC also committed to live, rolling coverage throughout the whole day on Wednesday, with a total of 2.4 million Australians tuning in to see the flurry of red seats turn blue as the Democrats took back the House of Representatives and the Senate. As for Outsiders, its presenting line-up surely must feel the need to go against the grain to provide something different to the ABC's Insiders and the rest of the media commentariat.

Luckily, Dean's big prediction for the midterm elections delivered on that brief this year. I don't think Trump's going to get slammed the way everyone's saying, Dean opined. I'm always cynical when every single pundit out there, every journalist, it's all the same thing, all the same commentary, he's going to be destroyed. I don't buy it.

ABC Coverage And News24 Performance

If anything, it was at least entertaining. But there was almost a mood of mourning on News24 on Wednesday night as the MAGA wipeout materialised. News24 has benefited, like many media organisations, from a renewed Trump Bump. But unlike others, it has redefined much of its output and coverage in the mould of the MAGA movement and its supporters.

News24 has launched MAGA-themed merch, oriented much of its programming to focus on American, Trump-related material, and recently hired a former Trump staffer to host a digital-only show. While it does not release its viewership figures anywhere, it has trumpeted its YouTube channel figures at every available opportunity. But even those have begun to slow.

Data shows that daily viewership figures for the YouTube channel are down about 14 per cent on 2025 figures and even more on 2024, while subscriber growth has stagnated too. Someone said News24 was suffering from viewer fatigue this week, as it also suffered major audience declines. The conservative US news station remains the powerhouse within a highly profitable media company, Fox Corp, however, as evidenced by its strong financial results for the quarter.