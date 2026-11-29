People who routinely sleep nine or more hours a night face higher risks of heart disease, cancer and early death, though experts say long sleep may be a warning sign of existing illness rather than its cause.

People who routinely sleep nine or more hours a night may face higher risks of serious health problems, but experts say long sleep is more likely a warning sign of existing illness than a cause of disease, according to a review of the research.

The findings add nuance to longstanding advice that adults aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night for good health. Regularly sleeping less than that has been linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and depression, as well as falls and car accidents. Sleep is an important part of maintaining overall health, but is there such a thing as too much sleep?

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Long Sleep Linked To Health Risks

Consistently sleeping longer than the optimal amount, such as more than nine or 10 hours per night, has been linked with various cardiovascular, metabolic and cognitive conditions, as well as an increased risk of premature death. No research has shown, however, that long sleep itself makes people sick, said Dr Daniel Buysse, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh who specialises in sleep. It is possible that being sick is what makes people sleep for long periods.

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Studies are not consistent in how they define long sleep. Many researchers categorise it as sleeping nine or more hours each night; some studies set the bar at eight or 10 hours. For decades, however, scientists have consistently found that long sleepers have more health conditions than people who sleep for shorter periods. In a study published in 2024, researchers analysed survey data from about 24,000 adults in the US collected between 2007 and 2016.

They then tracked participants death records for an average of eight years. Compared with those who reported sleeping seven to nine hours each night, participants who slept nine or more hours were 29 per cent more likely to die from any cause during the study period, and 74 per cent more likely to die from cancer.

Studies Show Higher Death Risk

In a study published in 2019, researchers analysed the self-reported sleep patterns of about 117,000 adults in 21 countries and tracked their health records for an average of about eight years. Compared with those who reported sleeping six to eight hours each night, those who slept more than 10 hours had a 41 per cent higher risk of dying from any cause or of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure during the study period.

Similar research has also linked long sleep with increased risks of dementia, including Alzheimer s disease. These study results may seem concerning, Buysse said, but there was a major limitation in their design. All were observational, meaning they could demonstrate links between long sleep and certain health conditions, but could not prove cause and effect.

Existing Illness May Cause Long Sleep

Many scientists think it is not necessarily that sleeping for long periods is bad for health, but that preexisting health problems may cause long sleep, said Dr Elizabeth Klerman, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. Our bodies do a lot of clean-up work during sleep, she said, including fighting infections, healing injuries and quelling inflammation. It makes sense that someone with a temporary or chronic illness would need more sleep than a healthy person, she said.

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Certain sleep disorders that sometimes cause long sleep, such as sleep apnoea and narcolepsy, can harm health, too, Klerman said. If some participants in these studies had these conditions and did not know it, that could have affected the results. Scientists have attempted to account for such variables in their research, said Dr Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

But it is possible those studies missed less obvious health issues or early signs of disease, he said. The question of whether long sleep harms health or reflects existing poor health is challenging to study in randomised controlled trials, the gold standard for proving cause and effect, because you cannot force participants to oversleep, Klerman said. Sleeping is not like eating, where you can take in more than your body needs, she said.

No Set Limit For Healthy Sleep

If someone sleeps for many hours, it is because they need that time for restoration. There is no set number of hours experts consider too much sleep. Some people may naturally need more than others and still be healthy, Buysse said. Or some people may need more hours to make up for periods of lost sleep, or to fight a temporary or chronic health condition.

If you regularly sleep for long periods and do not have any signs that something in your health is amiss, such as consistently waking up multiple times throughout the night, unexpectedly losing or gaining weight, having chronic pain or feeling groggy during the day, you probably do not need to be concerned, Buysse said. But if you have worrisome symptoms that accompany long sleep, it is a good idea to see a doctor for an evaluation, Klerman said.