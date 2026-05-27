ISIS Bride Returns to Australia, Faces Charges?

The father of a returned ISIS bride has said his daughter apologised for her 'mistake' after landing back in Australia and being reunited with her family. The group, including 13 children, with Nesrine Zahab among four women who landed in Sydney. Their arrival came just weeks after three other ISIS-linked women were arrested and charged upon their return from Syria. Zakaria Zahab has said he is 'of course' worried that his daughter could face charges. However, authorities are yet to make any arrests or lay any charges against any of the women who landed on Tuesday. Following Ms Zahab being reunited with her family, her father, Zakaria Zahab, has said he is 'of course' worried that his daughter could face charges. He said that his daughter planned to pursue nursing and had apologised to him for 'the mistake' she made. It comes after Ms Zahab, along with Amina and Nesrine Zahab and Hyam Raad, landed in Sydney just after 5.30pm on Tuesday. Immediate arrests were not made in either city, but authorities said investigations into the cohort were 'ongoing'. The cohort was subject to a range of operational responses, including the searching of belongings and the downloading of their devices for investigative purposes. No one arriving within this cohort has been charged, however, investigations into the activities of Australians who travelled to Syria – including those who have since returned – are ongoing. Earlier this month, four other women and nine children returned to Sydney and Melbourne from a Syrian detention camp. Janai Safar, 32, was taken into custody after touching down in Sydney, while Kawsar Abbas, 53, and daughter Zeinab Ahmad, 31, were arrested in Melbourne. Counter-terrorism police charged Ms Safar with allegedly entering and remaining in a declared conflict zone. The Melbourne duo were charged with crimes against humanity offences relating to slavery offences allegedly committed in Syria.

The father of a returned ISIS bride has said his daughter apologised for her 'mistake' after landing back in Australia and being reunited with her family.

The group, including 13 children, with Nesrine Zahab among four women who landed in Sydney. Their arrival came just weeks after three other ISIS-linked women were arrested and charged upon their return from Syria. Zakaria Zahab has said he is 'of course' worried that his daughter could face charges.

However, authorities are yet to make any arrests or lay any charges against any of the women who landed on Tuesday. Following Ms Zahab being reunited with her family, her father, Zakaria Zahab, has said he is 'of course' worried that his daughter could face charges. He said that his daughter planned to pursue nursing and had apologised to him for 'the mistake' she made.

It comes after Ms Zahab, along with Amina and Nesrine Zahab and Hyam Raad, landed in Sydney just after 5.30pm on Tuesday. Immediate arrests were not made in either city, but authorities said investigations into the cohort were 'ongoing'. The cohort was subject to a range of operational responses, including the searching of belongings and the downloading of their devices for investigative purposes.

No one arriving within this cohort has been charged, however, investigations into the activities of Australians who travelled to Syria – including those who have since returned – are ongoing. Earlier this month, four other women and nine children returned to Sydney and Melbourne from a Syrian detention camp. Janai Safar, 32, was taken into custody after touching down in Sydney, while Kawsar Abbas, 53, and daughter Zeinab Ahmad, 31, were arrested in Melbourne.

Counter-terrorism police charged Ms Safar with allegedly entering and remaining in a declared conflict zone. The Melbourne duo were charged with crimes against humanity offences relating to slavery offences allegedly committed in Syria





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ISIS ISIS Bride Returned Australia Family Charges Investigation Syria Sydney Melbourne Detention Camp Crimes Against Humanity Slavery Offences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breaking: Another group of ISIS-linked women and children land in AustraliaThe group left the Al-Roj camp in northern Syria last week, and are understood to have boarded a flight from Qatar.

Read more »

Women and children linked to ISIS spend first night back in AustraliaA group of so-called ISIS brides who left the notorious al-Roj camp in Syria last week have spent their first night home in Australia.

Read more »

Australian women and children linked to ISIS return to Australia, sparking criticismA group of women and children, known as 'ISIS brides', have returned to Australia at Sydney and Melbourne airports. Independent MP Dai Le has expressed concerns about the lack of transparency regarding their return and where they will live. Meanwhile, Iran has started restoring internet access after a months-long shutdown, and Australia's new ambassador to the United States has shared an image from his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Australian Authorities: Seven ISIS-Linked Women Could Face Charges After Returning to AustraliaAuthorities have revealed that seven ISIS-linked women who returned to Australia overnight could still face charges. An Australian woman with links to ISIS, who is barred from Australia on a temporary exclusion order, tried to board a flight home with the other members of yesterday's returning cohort.

Read more »