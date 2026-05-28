ISIS Brides Return to Australia Without Convictions Despite Government Promises

New data reveals no successful convictions for entering a declared terrorist area since 2019, contradicting Labor's vow to prosecute returning ISIS brides.

Australia 's promise to prosecute returning ISIS brides with the full force of the law has been called into question after new data revealed no successful convictions for entering a terrorist area since 2019.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) confirmed to SkyNews.com.au that only one person has been dealt with for the offence of entering or remaining in a declared terrorist area in that period, and that individual was discharged without a conviction. This means that despite at least 16 women returning from Syria since 2022, none have been convicted for joining the Islamic State group, directly contradicting repeated assurances from the Albanese government.

The CDPP data covers the period from January 1, 2019, to late May 2026 and shows that the single case was resolved under Section 19B(1)(d) of the Crimes Act, which allows a court to discharge an offender without proceeding to conviction if certain conditions are met. The disclosure has sparked outrage among national security experts, who argue that the declared area offence is relatively straightforward to prove.

Former Australian Federal Police detective superintendent David Craig described the lack of charges as very perplexing, stating that the law simply requires proof that a person entered a designated terrorist zone. Craig criticised the government for being a soft target, suggesting that the wave of returnees highlights a failure to enforce existing laws.

The government has faced mounting pressure over its handling of ISIS brides, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese repeatedly stating that anyone who breached Australian laws would face consequences. In May, three of four women who returned on May 7 were arrested and charged with crimes against humanity and terror-related offences, but not specifically for entering a declared area.

However, when six more women returned on May 26, none were arrested or charged upon arrival. The Australian Federal Police stated that three individuals had been charged since 2019 with entering a declared area, but the CDPP data indicates only one matter was dealt with by a court, resulting in no conviction. The discrepancy has raised questions about the effectiveness of Australia's counter-terrorism legal framework and whether the government is truly committed to holding ISIS brides accountable.

The declared area offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, was introduced to deter Australians from travelling to conflict zones controlled by terrorist organisations. Al-Raqqa province in Syria was listed as a declared area from December 2014 to November 2017, covering the period when many foreign fighters flocked to join Islamic State. Critics argue that the lack of convictions undermines deterrence and sends a message that returning fighters can evade justice.

The CDPP clarified that it does not oversee prosecutions by state or territory authorities, leaving open the possibility that some cases may be handled at local levels. However, no further details have been provided, and the government has not commented on the specific cases of the ISIS brides who have returned without facing charges. The issue remains a contentious political topic, with opposition parties calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the government's handling of the matter





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