ISIS brides walk free in Australia as only three charged with entering terror zone

ISIS brides who returned to Australia have largely walked free, with just three of at least 16 women returning from Islamic State charged with entering a declared terrorist area. The latest cohort of six women returned to Sydney and Melbourne, where authorities conducted searches but did not press charges.

ISIS brides who returned to Australia have largely walked free, with just three of at least 16 women returning from Islamic State charged with entering a declared terrorist area .

Since 2022, at least 16 women have returned to Australia after spending years in territory controlled by the Islamic State. The latest cohort of six women returned to Sydney and Melbourne, where authorities conducted searches but did not press charges. The latest arrivals came just weeks after three women from the same region were arrested and charged on May 7 with offences including entering a declared area.

Police are employing a different operational strategy for the returns of the latest cohort compared to the previous group. Since 2019, three individuals have been charged with entering a declared area, contrary to section 119.2 of the Criminal Code (Cth), and six individuals have been charged with offences under Section 6 of the Crimes (Foreign Incursion and Recruitment) Act 1978, legislation that has since been repealed.

Under Australian law, it is an offence to intentionally enter or remain in a declared area of a foreign country where a terrorist organisation is engaging in hostile activity. The Al-Raqqa province in Syria, where many foreign fighters joined Islamic State, was listed as a declared terrorist area between December 2014 and November 2017. Former AFP detective superintendent David Craig said the lack of arrests among the latest cohort was very perplexing, given the laws surrounding declared terrorist zones.

One member of an ISIS brides cohort pleaded guilty to entering a declared area in 2024 but was discharged without conviction. One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce criticised the decision to allow the women back into Australia without stronger intervention, stating that members of the Yazidi refugee community in regional Australia would likely be alarmed by the returns





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ISIS Australia Terrorism Declared Terrorist Area Al-Raqqa Province Syria

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