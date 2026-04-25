ISIS-Linked Women and Children Attempt Second Return to Australia

A group of ISIS-linked women and children are reportedly attempting to return to Australia for the second time, prompting a response from Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. The Australian government maintains its position of not actively repatriating these individuals, despite growing pressure and security concerns.

The Australia n government is facing renewed pressure regarding the potential return of ISIS -linked women and children from Syria n detention camps, with reports surfacing of a second attempt by a group to reach Australia .

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles addressed the issue, albeit reluctantly, following inquiries during Anzac Day commemorations. The reports, initially carried by the ABC and Saturday Telegraph, detail the departure of four women and nine children and grandchildren from the Al Roj camp in Syria. These individuals were reportedly collected by Syrian forces and are being transported towards Damascus, with the intention of ultimately entering Australia.

Lana Hussein, the coordinator of the Al Roj camp, has independently confirmed that 13 people left the camp with the support of the Syrian government. The situation is complicated by the Australian government’s consistent stance of not actively repatriating these individuals. While acknowledging the reports, Deputy Prime Minister Marles firmly stated that the government is not involved in bringing these people back to Australia.

This position has been reiterated on numerous occasions, even as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed a lack of sympathy for those who willingly joined ISIS in Syria. The group’s anticipated route involves transit through Doha or Dubai before attempting to reach Australian shores. This is not the first such attempt; in February, 11 families similarly attempted to return, but were intercepted approximately 50 kilometers into their journey.

The government’s refusal to provide details regarding the previous attempt, citing a lack of public interest, drew criticism from some quarters, who argued that the women were not receiving adequate support. The current situation is unfolding against a backdrop of shifting control in northern Syria, where Syrian government forces recently seized territory from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, leading to a ceasefire on January 29th. This change in control has facilitated the departures from camps like Al Roj.

The Al Roj camp itself houses a diverse population, including refugees from Iraq and individuals displaced by the conflict with Islamic State, which was declared defeated in 2019 by the United States. The potential return of these ISIS-linked individuals raises significant security and logistical challenges for Australia. Home Affairs officials are actively engaged in briefings with state intelligence agencies to assess the potential risks and prepare for the possibility of their arrival.

The government’s position is rooted in a complex interplay of national security concerns, humanitarian considerations, and political sensitivities. The ongoing debate highlights the difficult choices facing governments in dealing with foreign fighters and their families who seek to return from conflict zones. The situation is further complicated by the legal and ethical questions surrounding the responsibility of states to their citizens, even those who have engaged in extremist activities.

The Australian government continues to maintain its firm stance against active repatriation, while simultaneously monitoring the situation and preparing for potential contingencies. The evolving dynamics in Syria and the determination of these individuals to return to Australia suggest that this issue will remain a significant challenge for the foreseeable future





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