Ismael Cruz Cordova reflects on playing Arondir in The Rings of Power

Ismael Cruz Cordova discusses his role as the Silvan elf Arondir in Amazon's The Rings of Power, from wearing prosthetic ears to his journey from poverty in Puerto Rico to starring in the most expensive TV series ever made.

Ismael Cruz Cordova stars in the most expensive show ever made, Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but his journey to Middle-earth was not easy.

Cordova's Transformation Into Elf Arondir

The actor plays Arondir, a Silvan elf and wood elf warrior. Each day, he would sit patiently while two make-up artists worked to craft his pointed elven ears. The prosthetics that transform him into the dashing warrior elf are cast to the contours of his cheekbones and match his skin tone so well that Cordova himself cannot see the seam. When they are done, there is no longer a reflection of one man in the mirror.

Also read Australia co-leads COP31 as 1.5°C target under pressure

Rather, Cordova sees three people looking back at him. He sees the elven warrior who has become something of a poster boy for the Amazon Prime Video series, the actor who cut his teeth on The Undoing, and the barefoot kid from the Puerto Rican mountains who washed cars to save money for a used DVD player. I absolutely love my ears, says Cordova. As an elf, there is something about these ears that everybody wants.

Because elves are so close to humans in form, that little hint of difference, it is elegant and it is this magical, mystical thing. I remember the first time that I saw myself with them on, at that moment, when it was complete, I just cried the biggest tears. It is this ritualistic aspect of becoming. I am a very physical actor, and as I transform into this character, by this point, there is this sense memory.

Advertisement

My voice begins to drop, my accent starts coming in. So for me, it is this incredible rite of passage. The man in the mirror, he says, is a composite of three things, these three beings that are inextricably tied. Ismael now, and Arondir on top of that, but it begins with the little boy that sees the movies for the first time.

I grew up in the mountains, a very poor community, very rural, not a lot of opportunities. That little boy has to wash cars, lawns, mow lawns, do any type of errand to find a little bit of money to buy a DVD player and then a DVD. He recalls watching The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Moulin Rouge. Moulin Rouge was one of those movies that I was like, whoa, it blew my mind.

But it was also the behind-the-scenes component that came with the DVD. I got to see what this was about from an abstraction to the reality, and it changed my life. Truly from the get-go, I wanted to be an elf because the elves are so close to who I was, Cordova says. They loved nature, they are a contemplative people, like my reverence for sunsets.

I was always this precocious kid concerned with beauty and with natural beauty and what nature did. I am still that way. In one sense, those ears, as expensive as they undoubtedly are, are a small line item in a big budget. The series is the most expensive TV series ever made.

Most Expensive Middle Earth Series Ever

The series, developed by show runners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It follows an ensemble of characters including the younger iteration of the elven queen Galadriel, the future ruler of Rivendell Elrond, and a wood elf warrior Arondir, as they confront the rise of evil in Middle-earth.

The project began after Amazon secured the television rights from the Tolkien estate in 2017, and it sits in an ever-widening mosaic of Middle-earth-set storytelling. In 2024, under a different deal between movie rights holder Embracer and Warner Bros. , Kenji Kamiyama directed an anime prequel, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings in the established cinematic universe of the Peter Jackson films will feature Andy Serkis as Gollum and Smeagol, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Jamie Dornan, and Daniel Weyman as young Gandalf in The Rings of Power. Two more seasons are set to follow. Charlie Vickers as Sauron was seen on the set of The Rings of Power during filming of season three. By and large, the television series is faithful to the original works of J.R.

R. Tolkien, on which it is based. That said, the television adaptation has ruffled canonical feathers of the diehard Tolkien fans. Most of its characters are drawn from familiar legend. Isildur is the mortal man whom we meet as a boy and who will eventually cut the ring from the hand of franchise baddie Sauron.

Advertisement

Celebrimbor is the master ringsmith of the elves, who begins creating the magical rings that are central to the story. But Cordova's Arondir is another story. He is a piece of new canon, though his backstory is steeped deeply in Tolkien lore. The Silvan elves, of whom Arondir is one, are the elves who inhabited places such as Mirkwood and Lothlorien.

They are known for their connection to nature, which is why they are called wood elves. Arondir's role in the story, too, the watchwarden of the Southlands, is based on the idea, in Tolkien's postwar history, that after the defeat of the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, the elves kept a close watch on that part of Middle-earth. I am at the whim and trust of the creators of the show, Cordova says. I have known that from the beginning.

Tolkien Themes And Political Reality

I have known that he is going to go where he goes, and it has allowed me also to be present. I have given my absolute entire soul to each moment that I have, not thinking that I am going to play an arc of five seasons or anything like that. The Lord of the Rings as an over-arching legendarium deals with some potential political themes.

These include the inevitable corruption of absolute power and Saruman's transformation of Isengard from a green valley into a crater of military manufacturing. They also include the destruction of Fangorn Forest and Grima Wormtongue's poisoning of King Theoden's mind with misinformation. About Tolkien's world, I think it is open knowledge that it was created as a result of his experience during war and wartimes and industrialisation and seeing the landscape change, and seeing nature turned, human against human, Cordova says.

And seeing people not being able to see the beauty and the simplicity of things that are right in front of them. All art is political. I do not have a capacity to understand otherwise because existence is political. I am always open and flexible for my views to be challenged.

I speak with certainty, the things that I say, but I am also certain that they might be wrong. Growing up in relative poverty in Puerto Rico, he says, my core as an artist and my formation is the transformative power of art and what it can do for people like us and what it has done, and how it changed my life. I am here speaking with you in an almost improbable case of social mobility.

The arc of my life is an arc of social mobility that a lot of people do not experience, and it has to do with the power of art.