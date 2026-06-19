Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt fighting in Lebanon, but tensions remain

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group agreed on Friday to halt the heavy fighting in southern Lebanon that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran. However, tensions remain as both sides have not yet confirmed the truce, and Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing from Lebanon.

Israel and the Iran -backed Hezbollah militant group agreed on Friday to halt the heavy fighting in southern Lebanon that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran , officials said.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah immediately confirmed the truce. Hezbollah and Israel went to war shortly after the outbreak of the wider conflict, with Hezbollah firing rockets and drones at civilian communities in northern Israel and Israel seizing large swaths of southern Lebanon. The agreement to end the Iran war calls for a halt to military operations in Lebanon and for its sovereignty to be respected. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a party to the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep Israeli forces in southern Lebanon until the threat is eliminated. Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing from Lebanon, which Iran says is also a condition of the wider agreement.

The deal aims to end the war between the US and Iran, open the Strait of Hormuz to relieve the world economy, and relaunch talks on Iran’s nuclear program with a 60-day deadline for a final accord. But it already faces threats, chiefly from Lebanon, with the fighting there leading to a delay in the start of talks planned for Friday in Switzerland.

Hours after officials told news organisations about the truce, Israeli artillery fire could still be heard from northern Israel along the Lebanese border, and a large explosion was seen erupting inside Lebanon, according to an AP journalist in northern Israel. Word of the attempt to halt the fighting came from two regional officials and a US official. It was mediated by Qatar, the US and Iran, the regional officials said.

A Hezbollah official said an agreement to stop fighting could be announced soon, but he stopped short of confirming it was in place. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not immediately comment.

However, Netanyahu posted Friday on X that, on his orders, the army had ‘struck powerfully’ 150 Hezbollah targets, killing dozens of militants. Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the military has not received different instructions from the government. He said Israeli forces were operating in a ‘forward defence zone’ and will continue doing so. Buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes along the waterfront in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel had decreased their attacks after Iran and the US reached a deal to stop the war on ‘all fronts’, including Lebanon. Iranian officials did not travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place, according to the two regional officials, an Iranian official and a fourth person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations behind the scenes.

US Vice President JD Vance also postponed his trip. But future talks are supposed to bring about a permanent end to the conflict, including addressing how to restrict Iran’s nuclear program — the core issue over which Israel and the US went to war on February 28. On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said consultations through mediators were ongoing regarding the next phase of negotiations to draft a final agreement.

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed in an attack on a tank in a village near the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh. An explosive drone attack wounded another five, it added. Israel then launched multiple strikes against ‘Hezbollah infrastructure sites’ in Nabatiyeh and other areas, according to a military statement, which accused the militant group of ‘blatant ceasefire violations’





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Peace Agreement Iran United States Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Truce Tensions Military Strikes Drone Attacks Civilian Communities Strategic Point Forward Defence Zone Military Operations Sovereignty Final Accord Negotiations Mediators Consultations Final Agreement Core Issue War On All Fronts Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution Peaceful Resolution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Pushes Iran Deal with Ultimatums as Israel, Lebanon Contentions LoomThe White House releases the full text of a proposed agreement with Iran to end Middle East hostilities, as President Donald Trump warns Tehran he will resume fighting if the deal collapses. The pact addresses Iran's nuclear stockpile, the Lebanon-Israel border, and Strait of Hormuz navigation, while leaving Iran's missile program and regional proxy networks untouched.

Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah Agree Ceasefire Amid Middle East Peace Deal TensionsIsrael and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire after intense fighting between the two parties threatened to jeopardize a US-Iran interim deal turning into a lasting Middle East peace deal.

Read more »

US-Iran deal faces early test as Hezbollah clashes with Israel in LebanonA fragile ceasefire in Lebanon was renewed on Friday after 24 hours of intense violence that posed an early challenge to the new agreement between the US and Iran to end their conflict.

Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Truce Amid US-Iran Deal ComplicationsA fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah aims to halt fighting in southern Lebanon, which threatens to derail a broader US-Iran agreement. The deal, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Iran, faces challenges over Israeli withdrawal and ongoing ceasefire violations.

Read more »