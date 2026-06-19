Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Truce Amid US-Iran Deal Complications

A fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah aims to halt fighting in southern Lebanon, which threatens to derail a broader US-Iran agreement. The deal, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Iran, faces challenges over Israeli withdrawal and ongoing ceasefire violations.

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group agreed on Friday to halt the heavy fighting in southern Lebanon that had threatened to unravel an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran, officials said.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah immediately confirmed the truce. The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel escalated shortly after the outbreak of the wider regional war, with Hezbollah launching rockets and drones at civilian communities in northern Israel and Israel seizing large swaths of southern Lebanon.

The broader agreement aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran calls for a cessation of military operations in Lebanon and respect for its sovereignty, although neither Israel nor Hezbollah are direct parties to that deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to maintain Israeli forces in southern Lebanon until the threat is eliminated, while Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks unless Israel commits to withdrawing from Lebanese territory, a condition also emphasized by Iran.

The US-Iran deal seeks to end the conflict, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to relieve global economic pressure, and restart negotiations on Iran's nuclear program with a 60-day deadline for a final accord. However, the plan has already encountered obstacles, notably the fighting in Lebanon, which delayed the start of talks scheduled for Friday in Switzerland.

Hours after officials reported the truce, artillery fire could still be heard along the border from northern Israel, and a large explosion was observed inside Lebanon by an Associated Press journalist. The attempt to halt the fighting was revealed by two regional officials and a US official, and was mediated by Qatar, the US, and Iran. A Hezbollah official indicated an agreement to stop fighting might be announced soon but did not confirm its implementation.

Netanyahu's office did not immediately comment, though the Prime Minister posted on X that he had ordered the military to strike 150 Hezbollah targets, killing dozens of militants. Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated that the military had not received new instructions and that Israeli forces would continue operating in a "forward defence zone" in southern Lebanon. The fighting had previously decreased after Iran and the US reached a deal to halt hostilities on "all fronts", including Lebanon.

Iranian officials subsequently postponed their travel to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must cease before talks could proceed, according to multiple sources. US Vice President JD Vance also postponed his trip. Future negotiations are intended to achieve a permanent end to the conflict and address restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, the core issue that sparked the war between Israel and the US on February 28.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said consultations through mediators were ongoing regarding the next phase of talks to draft a final agreement, adding that the Swiss talks were not urgent and that a meeting was planned for the coming days. The Israeli military reported that four soldiers were killed in an attack on a tank near the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, and an explosive drone wounded five others.

Israel responded with multiple strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Nabatiyeh and other areas, accusing the militant group of "blatant ceasefire violations". Netanyahu warned that Israel would not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or territory and would exact a heavy price from Hezbollah. Hezbollah acknowledged targeting Israeli tanks, stating its actions were in response to Israel's own ceasefire breach after Israeli forces attempted to seize the strategic Ali al-Taher hilltop, which overlooks Nabatiyeh.

Civilians caught in the crossfire described the situation as lawless, with families fleeing the area. Beyond the immediate fighting, Israel's occupation of large swaths of southern Lebanon remains a contentious point. Iran insists on an Israeli withdrawal, but Netanyahu has declared that forces will remain in a "security zone" for as long as Israel's security needs require





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