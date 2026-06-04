Israel and Lebanon Agree to Conditional Ceasefire Following Washington Talks

A joint statement reveals a conditional ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, contingent upon Hezbollah's complete cessation of fire. The parties will establish pilot zones under Lebanese Army control and reconvene for further negotiations with the goal of a comprehensive deal.

Israel and Lebanon have reached a provisional agreement to implement a ceasefire, as announced in a joint statement following United States-mediated discussions held in Washington DC.

The accord, however, is explicitly conditional upon a "complete cessation" of fire by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The statement, released after talks on Thursday, outlines several key measures. The two nations, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, have agreed to create designated "pilot zones" within Lebanese territory. In these zones, the Lebanese armed forces will assume exclusive control, effectively excluding all non-state actors, a clear reference to Hezbollah's military presence.

The parties further committed to reconvene for additional negotiations on both political and security tracks, scheduled for the week of June 22, with the stated aim of forging a comprehensive, lasting agreement. The joint declaration underscored the principle that the future of bilateral relations must be determined by the two sovereign governments themselves, rejecting any external attempts to hold Lebanon's future hostage-language that directly implicates Iran and its allied militant group.

These diplomatic developments coincide with continued cross-border hostilities; despite earlier assertions by US President Donald Trump that both sides had pledged to de-escalate, Hezbollah launched missile attacks on northern Israel and Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least nine individuals, including two paramedics. The agreement represents a fragile step toward stability in a region long plagued by conflict, hinging critically on Hezbollah's compliance and the sustained engagement of US diplomacy





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