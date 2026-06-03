Israel and Lebanon Agree to Renew Ceasefire and Establish Security Zones

Israel and Lebanon have renewed a fragile ceasefire and plan to create security zones in southern Lebanon free from Hezbollah militants, following talks in Washington with the United States.

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following Israel i strikes. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of 'pilot' security zones inside Lebanon , from which Hezbollah militants will be banned.

The announcement was made in a joint statement with the United States after peace talks were held in Washington, without Hezbollah present. The two sides said the ceasefire was 'contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives' from areas south of the Litani River. It was not immediately clear how the security zones would be established.

However, the agreement calls for the Lebanese army to take full control of those areas.

'These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement,' the statement said. 'All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. ' The latter is a reference to Iran, which supports Hezbollah and has insisted that Israeli attacks on Lebanon be halted as part of a tentative agreement with the US to end the conflict with Iran





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