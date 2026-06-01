Israel captures 889-year-old Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon

Israel has captured the 889-year-old Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking its deepest incursion into the country in 26 years. The operation was conducted amid a nominal ceasefire and ahead of planned peace talks between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel captures 889-year-old castle in southern Lebanon , marking deepest incursion in 26 years. The strategic fortress, Beaufort Castle , has been a site of conflict throughout history, with various groups including the Crusaders, Saladin's army, the Ottomans, and the Palestine Liberation Organization having controlled it.

The castle's seizure represents a major gain for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March. However, the operation was conducted amid a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, and ahead of planned peace talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington DC this week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the castle as 'a symbol of a heroic battle for our fighters' but also 'a symbol of deep division between us'.

The operation sought to establish control of the ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area, while degrading the Hezbollah militia and its infrastructure on the ridge established under Iranian direction. The advance grants Israeli troops an overlook point over much of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, from which attacks have been launched towards Israeli residential areas. Israel has long considered Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim armed group that emerged in 1982, as an unacceptable threat.

In the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the conflict in Gaza that followed, Hezbollah targeted communities in northern Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian terror organisation. After a makeshift ceasefire was brokered between Israel, and Hezbollah in 2024, the IDF withdrew from parts of southern Lebanon except for five strategic hilltops along the border, but Israel continued to claim the group was rearming and rebuilding.

Israeli troops have raised the Israeli flag and the Golani flag, representing the 1982 capture, over the castle. The operation has designated the area from the river up to the Zahrani River a combat zone and issued recommendations for residents to evacuate. The IDF has a presence about five kilometres from Nabatiyeh, which is a major centre in southern Lebanon, and called on residents there and in the nearby coastal city of Tyre to leave.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Israel was trying to 'uproot Lebanon's memory and erase the people's history'





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