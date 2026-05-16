Israel confirms killing of Hamas' military chief in Gaza strike, funeral for family held

Israel's military says it has killed Hamas' military chief in Gaza, making him the most senior official killed by Israel since a signed ceasefire agreement in October 2023 that was supposed to quit the fighting. A funeral for the family of the chief was held on Saturday at Al Aqsa Martyrs mosque in central Gaza.

Israel 's military said on Saturday it had killed the chief of Hamas ' military wing in an air strike on Gaza the previous day, making Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the most senior Hamas official killed by Israel since an October US-backed ceasefire agreement that was meant to halt fighting.

Hamas confirmed the death of al-Haddad, who was born in 1970, in the attack but has not publicly announced it. At Al Aqsa Martyrs mosque in central Gaza, a joint funeral was held on Saturday for al-Haddad, his wife, and 19-year-old daughter, it was not immediately clear how they died. Seven Palestinians, including three women and a child, were killed in at least two attacks on Gaza on Friday, according to local medics.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the military had carried out an air strike targeting Hamas leader, without saying if al-Haddad had been killed. Hamas sources confirmed that al-Haddad was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harm inflicted on thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers. Nicknamed 'the Ghost', he had survived multiple assassination attempts by Israel according to Hamas sources. Israel's military said that al-Haddad was one of Hamas' longest-serving commanders.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to advance US President Donald Trump's post-war plan for Gaza. Israel has escalated its attacks in Gaza since halting its joint bombing with the US in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the ruined Palestinian territory where the military says that Hamas fighters are tightening their grip





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Israel Hamas Military Chief Killed US-Backed Ceasefire Agreement Post-War Plan For Gaza Indirect Talks Al-Haddad Assault US President Donald Trump Redirecting Its Fire

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