Israel continues to destroy villages in Lebanon, displacing over 1.2 million people.

Since the conflict began in south Lebanon, Israel's bombing campaign has led to the displacement of over 1.2 million people. The conflict continues, and the pace of demolitions has increased, as the Israeli military also continues to carry out strikes across Lebanon.

Israel continues to destroy villages across Lebanon , displacing more than 1.2 million people from their homes since the conflict began in south Lebanon . Israel bombed the Tyre bridge over the Litani River, cutting off access to the outside world for those displaced.

Civilian contractors, working with the Israeli military, continue to demolish buildings and flatten entire villages. A deep sense of frustration and fear prevails among the people. Force evacuations are still issued, and analysts describe the current phase as not a cessation of hostilities but a lower-intensity war





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Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Forced Evacuations Civilian Contractors Border Villages' Destruction

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