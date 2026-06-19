The Israeli elections, potentially as early as September, will be a defining test of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and the impact of the prolonged conflict in Gaza on Israel's political landscape. The election is set to be a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership following the October 7 attacks and a consequential vote in Israel's history.

In a pivotal election, Israel faces a stark choice between Benjamin Netanyahu 's camp and those determined to replace him. The Israeli elections may take place as early as September, after Benjamin Netanyahu 's coalition moved to dissolve the Knesset.

There's an enormous amount at stake for Israelis — and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — as the country prepares to head to the polls later this year. Things look very different in Israel since its last elections. The country suffered the deadliest attack in its history on 7 October 2023, precipitating a prolonged conflict in Gaza that has been followed by a wider regional escalation involving Iran and Lebanon.

Surveys indicate public support of Israel has deteriorated significantly in the United States and among other Western allies since the start of the domestically, is also the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, allegations Israel rejects. Polls suggest Netanyahu, who has served nearly 19 non-consecutive years in office since he was first elected in 1996, remains a dominant political figure, but enters the election period vulnerable.

Your trusted source for staying up-to-date with the world around you. Get free daily news updates and analysis, straight to your inbox. While his Likud party generally leads in the polls, it can't form a government alone, and an alliance of new and existing opposition parties could end up with more seats than his broader right-wing coalition.

His frayed coalition government, composed of five parties and considered the most right-wing in Israel's history, moved last month to dissolve parliament, setting the stage to move the election up from its original date of 27 October. Some have billed it as one of the most consequential votes in Israel's history, and a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership following the October 7 attacks.

The election is set to be a defining test of Netanyahu's leadership and of how more than two years of conflict have reshaped Israel’s political landscape. Netanyahu's coalition has been at odds over a controversial issue that has long divided Israeli society: the exemption of some ultra-Orthodox Jews from military conscription.

Ran Porat, affiliate research associate at Monash University's Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, who specialises in Israel and Middle Eastern affairs, says the issue became one of the defining challenges facing Netanyahu's government. To answer that, it helps to first understand Israel's electoral system, which is quite different to Australia's. Israelis don't vote directly for individual candidates or elect a representative for the area where they live.

Instead, the entire country is treated as one electorate, and voters cast their ballots for a political party. After the election, parties negotiate to try to form a government. The leader who can assemble a majority coalition becomes prime minister. That means the key question isn't just which party wins the most votes, but who can forge the deals needed to assemble a coalition of at least 61 seats.

As a result, coalition negotiations are often as important as the election result itself, and governments can rise or fall based on shifting alliances between parties. In the lead-up to this election, Israel's political parties can broadly be divided into two camps: those willing to serve in a government led by Netanyahu, and those who aren't.

Dahlia Scheindlin, a Tel Aviv-based political scientist and public opinion researcher who has advised on nine Israeli electoral campaigns, says: 'They are currently the closest to Likud, sometimes they're just around tied. But nevertheless, you don't need to be the biggest party in Israel to form the coalition.

' Together's leaders, right-wing Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid, have bested Netanyahu before. After Netanyahu failed to form a government following the 2021 election, the pair assembled a broad coalition that ended his 12-year run in offic





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