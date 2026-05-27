Israel Escalates Lebanon Offensive with Mass Evacuation Orders Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Israel has declared southern Lebanon a combat zone and ordered all residents to evacuate, intensifying strikes against Hezbollah. The move, unprecedented since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in April, raises fears of forced displacement. With over 3,200 reported deaths since March, analysts see Israel's actions as a bid to shape U.S.-Iran diplomacy. Excluding Hezbollah from peace talks further threatens any lasting resolution.

Israel has intensified its military operations in southern Lebanon , issuing sweeping evacuation orders for all residents in the region and designating it a "combat zone.

" This marks the first such comprehensive demand since former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in April. The Israeli Defense Forces' Arabic spokesman communicated the evacuation directive via social media, urging Lebanese civilians to move north of the Zahrani River. Hundreds of thousands of inhabitants are affected, and many view these warnings as forced displacement. The escalation follows increased Hezbollah attacks, including explosive drone strikes on Israeli military positions and northern communities.

Analysts suggest Israel aims to influence U.S. policy, potentially pressuring Trump to separate Lebanon from any broader regional agreement with Iran. Israeli media indicates deep concern within Netanyahu's government about possible U.S. pressure to halt strikes, with the IDF chief reportedly pushing for authorization to target Beirut as a signaling measure. Since the conflict's escalation in early March, Lebanese health authorities report over 3,200 fatalities from Israeli bombardments.

Hezbollah initiated its attacks in solidarity with Iran after Trump and Netanyahu authorized strikes on Iranian targets. While Israeli and Lebanese governments have held peace talks since April, Hezbollah has been excluded from negotiations, complicating efforts to de-escalate





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Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Evacuation Strikes Iran Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu IDF Ceasefire Regional War Beirut Zahrani River Displacement Negotiations

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