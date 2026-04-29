Israel Escalates Strikes in Lebanon as King Charles Advocates Global Cooperation; Australia Faces Missing Child Case and Mouse Plague

Israel intensifies military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, while King Charles III stresses international cooperation during a US Congress address. Meanwhile, Australian authorities search for a missing child in Alice Springs, and Western Australia battles a severe mouse plague. In sports, Jarome Luai signs with the Chiefs, leaving Wests Tigers.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Lebanon, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah strongholds and infrastructure. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their strikes are aimed at dismantling the Iran-backed group's capabilities, including tunnels and drone facilities.

In a recent statement, an IDF spokesperson declared, Today, we blew up a massive Hezbollah terrorist tunnel. We are destroying their terrorist infrastructure, we are killing scores of terrorists, and we are not done yet. Our operations span across multiple regions, including south of the Litani River, north of the Litani, and the Beqaa Valley.

Additionally, we have launched a special project to counter the growing drone threat posed by Hezbollah, which we are determined to neutralize. Meanwhile, King Charles III emphasized the importance of international cooperation during his address to the United States Congress. His remarks came amid concerns over the AUKUS partnership, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, which some reports suggest is facing challenges.

King Charles highlighted the shared values and mutual benefits of such alliances, stating, We do not embark on these remarkable endeavours together out of sentiment. We do so because they build greater shared resilience for the future, so making our citizens safer for generations to come. Our common ideals were not only crucial for liberty and equality, they are also the foundation of our shared prosperity.

In Australia, authorities in the Northern Territory are conducting a large-scale search for a missing five-year-old girl, Sharon Granites, who was last seen at the Old Timers Aboriginal camp near Alice Springs. The search involves police on foot and horseback, emergency services, helicopters, and volunteers scouring the rugged terrain. Concurrently, police are also searching for Jefferson Lewis, a recently released prisoner who may be connected to the case.

In Western Australia, a severe mouse plague is devastating the grain belt, with experts describing it as one of the worst infestations in the state's history. Truck drivers have reported driving through fields of mice, likening the experience to driving over rice bubbles. Farmers are struggling to control the rodent population, with concerns over the availability and affordability of bait.

In sports news, rugby league star Jarome Luai has announced his departure from the Wests Tigers to join the Chiefs in 2028. Luai signed a two-year deal with the option for a third year, citing the team's vision and his Polynesian heritage as key factors in his decision. He expressed his enthusiasm for the move, saying, Probably more a vision - something that I resonated with. Being Polynesian, there are a lot of similarities with Samoa and things like that.

What that team is eventually going to do for people is grow a nation, so that is something that resonated with me





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Israel-Hezbollah Conflict King Charles III Missing Child In Australia Mouse Plague In Western Australia Jarome Luai Transfer

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