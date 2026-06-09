Israel Folau Seeks NRL Farewell After Japanese Stint, Wests Tigers Decline Approach

Cross-code star Israel Folau aims to end his career in the NRL after leaving Urayasu D-Rocks. His management contacted Wests Tigers about a return, but the club refused. Folau, 37, reflected on his positive experience in Japan as he contemplates his next move.

Israel Folau , the versatile cross-code athlete, is expressing a desire to conclude his distinguished sporting career back in the National Rugby League ( NRL ) after his recent departure from the Japanese rugby union club Urayasu D-Rocks .

The 37-year-old's management team has reportedly sounded out the Wests Tigers regarding the possibility of a remarkable return to the competition where he first rose to prominence, now coached by his former teammate Benji Marshall. This potential move marks a full-circle moment, considering Folau's journey began in the NRL before he embarked on a globetrotting athletic career that saw him excel in Australian Rules Football and rugby union.

However, any comeback would not be with the Wests Tigers, as the club has already declined the opportunity to sign him, according to information from a source familiar with the approach. The broader question remains whether Folau's representatives have initiated discussions with other NRL franchises about securing a final chapter in the code where it all started. Folau's sporting odyssey is nearly unparalleled in modern athletics.

It has been almost sixteen years since he left the NRL's Brisbane Broncos for an experimental stint with the nascent Australian Football League (AFL) team, the Greater Western Sydney Giants. After his Australian rules experiment, he made another seismic code switch to rugby union, where he became a mainstay for the Wallabies, earning 73 Test caps and establishing himself as one of the world's most devastating finishers.

His union career, however, ended in controversy following his sacking by Rugby Australia over social media posts that violated the code's inclusion policy. This later led to a high-profile legal settlement. Following his union exit, he returned to rugby league for a season with the financially troubled Super League club, the Toronto Wolfpack, before moving to Japan to play rugby union for the Urayasu D-Rocks.

In a reflective YouTube video posted online and titled "Off to the next adventure," Folau bid farewell to his time in Japan. He spoke warmly of his experience with Urayasu, emphasizing the deep personal and professional fulfillment it provided.

"This is the only team I've been with since coming to Japan. It's been a great experience for me as a player, but also off the field as well, for my wife and my kids, getting to experience Japanese lifestyle and culture," he stated.

"It's been awesome. " His praise for the Japanese lifestyle and culture highlights a significant and formative period for his family, separate from his ongoing pursuit of a final professional contract. The video underscores his sentimental attachment to the environments he has played in, while the ongoing negotiations-or lack thereof-with NRL clubs frame the immediate future.

The saga continues to capture public attention not only for its sporting implications but also for the complex interplay of personal conviction, commercial viability, and the enduring legacy of a figure who has consistently charted his own course across multiple sporting landscapes





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Israel Folau NRL Wests Tigers Rugby League Rugby Union Urayasu D-Rocks Return Comeback Cross-Code

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