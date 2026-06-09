Cross-code international Israel Folau wants to finish his career in the NRL after ending his tenure at Japanese rugby club Urayasu D-Rocks. His management team has approached Wests Tigers about the prospect of a stunning comeback to the competition with Benji Marshall's team.

Cross-code international Israel Folau wants to finish his career in the NRL after ending his tenure at Japanese rugby club Urayasu D-Rocks. His management team has approached Wests Tigers about the prospect of a stunning comeback to the competition with Benji Marshall ’s team.

It is nearly 16 years since Folau left the NRL for an experimental stint with nascent AFL team Greater Western Sydney Giants, later switching to rugby and playing 73 Tests for the Wallabies. If he does return to rugby league, it won't be with the Tigers, who declined the opportunity to take him on, according to a source with knowledge of the approach.

It is unclear if Folau's camp has reached out to other NRL clubs about book-ending his career with a second stint in the 13-a-side game. Israel Folau in action with the Broncos in 2010. He reflected on his five years there in a YouTube video posted online on Monday and titled 'Off to the next adventure'.

'This is the only team I've been with since coming to Japan. It's been a great experience for me as a player, but also off the field as well, for my wife and my kids, getting to experience Japanese lifestyle and culture,' he said. 'It's been awesome.





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