Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla in International Waters, Detaining Australian Activists

The Israel Defence Forces have intercepted multiple vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including one carrying Australian activists, in international waters west of Crete. The activists, including Sydney law student Ethan Floyd, were taken to Israel against their will and are demanding consular assistance. The flotilla, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, has faced accusations from Israel of ties to Hamas. The Australian government has urged citizens not to attempt breaking the naval blockade, citing significant risks.

Israel i forces have intercepted multiple vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla , which was en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza , in international waters west of the Greek island of Crete.

The operation, carried out by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), involved boarding a vessel carrying 22-year-old Sydney law student Ethan Floyd at approximately 8:30 AM on Thursday (AEST). Floyd, along with other Australian activists, including climate activist Schofield and Webb-Pullman, were taken to Israel against their will, as stated in pre-recorded videos shared with media outlets.

Floyd demanded immediate consular assistance from the Australian government, while a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed that officials are seeking updates on the status of the intercepted Australians. However, they cautioned that support in Israel and Palestine is limited due to the ongoing conflict and urged Australians not to attempt breaking the naval blockade, citing risks of injury, death, arrest, or deportation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed that 15 of the 58 vessels heading to Gaza have been intercepted, with eight Australians presumed to be among those detained. The remaining vessels are currently heading to Greece before continuing their journey to Gaza. Floyd and others urged the public to contact DFAT to secure their release, leading to over 1,000 calls to the Consular Emergency Centre, overwhelming the service.

The flotilla, which departed from Barcelona, Spain, earlier this month, consists of more than 40 vessels and is expected to grow to around 100 vessels and 1,000 participants as more ships join from Greece and Turkey. Israel has accused the flotilla of ties to Hamas, a claim the movement has denied. The interception occurred unusually far from Israeli territorial waters, sparking outrage among participants.

Schofield, speaking before his capture, described the IDF’s actions as piracy and psychological warfare, noting that drones had been harassing the flotilla for hours. He was intercepted about 50 nautical miles from Greek waters. The Australian government has provided significant humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon since October 2023, totaling over $130 million, delivered through organizations like UNICEF and the Red Cross.

However, DFAT had previously warned participants of the risks involved in the mission, including potential violence and detention, as experienced by previous activists. Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with the group before their departure to discourage them from proceeding





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