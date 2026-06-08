Israel-Iran Escalation: Strikes Break Ceasefire Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions

Israel and Iran have launched strikes against each other, breaking a two-month truce. The attacks raise questions about the alignment of U.S. and Israeli strategies toward Iran, as reported disagreements between Trump and Netanyahu surface.

Israel and Iran have engaged in a rapid escalation of military actions over the past 24 hours, marking a significant breach of a two-month-old ceasefire in their ongoing conflict.

Iranian ballistic missiles were launched toward central and southern Israel, triggering widespread alarms and forcing civilians into shelters. In response, Israel conducted strikes targeting energy infrastructure within Iran, with explosions reported over Tehran. This exchange of fire occurs despite public reports that former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliation. The situation raises pressing questions about the alignment of strategic interests between Israel and the United States, particularly regarding Iran.

Sharren Haskel, Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister, addressed these developments in an interview, emphasizing Iran's repeated ceasefire violations. She cited recent attacks by Iran on targets in Kuwait, against American forces, and in the United Arab Emirates, arguing that a ceasefire cannot be unilaterally binding.

"When one party can continue to attack," she stated, "Israel has the right, like any country, to defend its people and respond. " Haskel underscored the daily threat posed by ballistic missile attacks on Israeli population centers, including Jerusalem and northern regions, describing the psychological toll on citizens.

When questioned about whether Israel acted in defiance of President Trump's reported wishes, Haskel highlighted the close, daily communication between Netanyahu and Trump, though she declined to confirm explicit U.S. approval for the strikes. She stressed that cooperation between the two nations remains strong, centered on shared goals of countering what she termed a "fanatical regime" in Iran and defending the free world.

"Sometimes those conversations are quite heated," she conceded, "but in general we work together in close collaboration. " She also addressed Trump's claim to be the primary decision-maker in the peace process, asserting that American and Israeli interests are broadly aligned on issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

However, previous tensions, including over Israel's bombardment of Hezbollah in Lebanon, have reportedly led to sharp exchanges, with Trump allegedly calling Netanyahu "f-ing crazy.

" The dynamic suggests a complex relationship where strategic coordination coexists with occasional friction as both nations navigate the volatile Middle East. The latest hostilities underscore the fragility of the regional ceasefire and the challenges of synchronizing U.S. and Israeli policies toward Iran. While both countries aim to curb Tehran's influence and nuclear ambitions, their tactical approaches may diverge, potentially complicating diplomatic efforts.

Israel's emphasis on immediate security responses contrasts with Trump's apparent preference for negotiated settlements, yet Haskel framed these as complementary paths toward a safer Middle East. The episode also illustrates the domestic political pressures on Netanyahu, who must balance U.S. diplomatic influence with hardline security imperatives. As attacks continue, the international community watches closely for signs of further escalation or a return to dialogue, with energy markets and global stability hanging in the balance





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