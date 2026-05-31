Israel Leota Emerges as Cross-Code Target Amid Moana Pasifika Crisis

Israel Leota, the 21-year-old winger who switched from NRL's Brisbane Broncos to Moana Pasifika, is attracting attention from Wallabies coach-in-waiting Les Kiss and could face a cross-code tug-of-war. With Moana Pasifika facing liquidation and potential collapse, Leota's future is uncertain despite a standout Super Rugby Pacific season featuring three tries and dynamic performances. His Australian eligibility makes him a dual-code prospect, with rugby league return to the Broncos also a possibility, endorsed by teammates like Payne Haas.

These are the tries that may thrust an emerging prospect into a cross-code tug-o-war for the second time in a year. The imminent collapse of Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific has left a squad-load of players hunting for a job, and Israel Leota has landed firmly on the radar of the Wallabies ' next coach.

Leota left an NRL career at the Brisbane Broncos to pursue rugby union at the end of last season, linking up with the Pasifika outfit for what is set to be its final campaign after going into liquidation. Unless new ownership is secured, the franchise will not compete in 2027.

The 21-year-old winger was a highly rated talent at the Broncos, but faced an uphill battle for game time behind Deine Mariner, Josiah Karapani, Grant Anderson, Jesse Arthars, Phillip Coates and Antonio Verhoeven. But against the Queensland Reds last week, Leota showed his point of difference - receiving the ball just inside his own half before fending off several defenders while tip-toeing the sideline to score. It followed a leaping effort against the Highlanders, which he almost made look casual.

After making his debut in round two, when he suffered an ankle injury, the flyer returned for the final five games of the season - crossing the white line three times and capturing attention for his strong frame and ball-carrying ability. He was forced off in Moana's emotional 21-19 triumph over the Brumbies with a leg injury.

Wallabies coach-in-waiting Les Kiss, currently at the helm of the Reds, confirmed the rising sensation had landed on his radar, given his Australian eligibility. However, he stopped short of confirming Leota would be approached for a Queensland homecoming, with the club already boasting Tim Ryan, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson and Treyvon Pritchard - "His name's obviously been thrown around, no doubt. That's probably up to other people, but why wouldn't you look at him?

" Kiss said. "He's got something special, hasn't he? Those types of X-factor players are always welcome, he's certainly got his style.

"We've got a lot of different variations of our wingers … I like the fact we have so many different varieties in our team, and obviously in Australian rugby. " Born in Wellington, Leota moved to Australia early in life and played junior rugby league with Logan Brothers, before exploring rugby union and AFL for a period. He returned to league and represented Queensland in the under-19s State of Origin.

Leota had signed a two-year contract with Pasifika, but it will take a knight in shining armour to save the club. Should that mean Leota is on the hunt for work, a Broncos return could be an option - one endorsed by Brisbane superstar Payne Haas.

"For sure, for a talent like that - he's super young, and any club would be pretty lucky to have him," Haas said when asked if he hoped Leota would find his way back to rugby league. "I've seen him score some pretty crazy tries; I saw one where he speccy'd someone the other week, so it's pretty cool to see Izzy kill it over there.

"That's the game he grew up with, and to see him kill it for Moana and see the kind of things they're going through, for him to play good rugby over there, I'm really happy for him. " While Leota did not make his NRL debut, he has shown tremendous potential in the Queensland Cup - scoring 20 tries in 17 games for Souths Logan Magpies last season, while making 21 linebreaks.

Brisbane will lose Anderson to the New Zealand Warriors for 2027, while fellow outside backs Arthars and Broncos coach Michael Maguire would not confirm whether Leota, his former winger, would be sounded out for a club return, but suggested he had been keeping a close eye on his exploits.

"He's doing well, actually, from what I've seen and what I've been told, because I've had a number of people always asking me. I haven't spoken about that internally; he's enjoying doing what he's doing at the moment," Maguire said.

"We're always looking at everyone, that's the job of our recruiters. We are aware of where he's at, and those things will work themselves out.





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Israel Leota Moana Pasifika Wallabies Les Kiss Brisbane Broncos Cross-Code Super Rugby Pacific Rugby Union NRL Rugby League

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