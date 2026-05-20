Israel national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir faces backlash after releasing videos taunting boat activists

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been criticized for releasing videos showing him taunting activists who tried to breach Israel's blockade on a flotilla, telling them they should be imprisoned for a long time. He says in one video that welcome to Israel, we are the landlords, waving a large Israeli flag, and another video he appeals to Israeli prime minister for permission to imprison the activists.

Israel ’s national security minister has been rebuked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after releasing videos taunting detained flotilla activists who tried to breach Israel ’s blockade of Gaza and telling them they should be imprisoned for a long time.

Netanyahu criticized the way Ben-Gvir dealt with the activists as not in line with Israel’s values and norms. Activists with their hands tied behind their backs are kneeling, their heads touching the floor inside what appears to be a makeshift detention area and on the deck of a ship. The minister says welcome to Israel, we are the landlords, waving a large Israeli flag.

One handcuffed activist shouts free Palestine as Ben-Gvir walks by and is immediately pushed to the ground by security personnel. The minister also says the activists came here full of pride like big heroes. In another video, Ben-Gvir says he wants permission from Netanyahu to imprison them. Foreign ministers from Australia, Britain, Italy, and Turkey have demanded an explanation from Israeli authorities.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded an apology. Hamas called out Ben-Gvir for scenes of abuse and humiliation of the activists. Israelis Neve O’Connor, Sam Woripa Watson, Anny Mokotow, Isla Lamont, Juliet Lamont, Surya McEwen, Zack Schofield, Bianca Webb-Pullman, Gemma O’Toole, Violet Coco, and Helen O’Sullivan were confirmed to have been detained by Israel earlier this week. Ben-Gvir drew the ire of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar for his actions.

Ben-Gvir accused Saar of bowing to the terrorists and the activists would be deported as soon as possible as per Netanyahu’s instructions. The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, or Adalah, accused Israeli authorities of employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists. Activists were shot with rubber bullets without any justification according to Bishara.

In another video, Ben-Gvir said to Prime Minister Netanyahu earn them for a long time, for terrorist prisons and was reprimanded as criminal policy. Foreign ministers also demanded an apology from Ben-Gvir, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded an apology from Israel





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Israel National Security Minister Ben-Gvir Activists Blockade Of Gaza Provocative Flotillas Hamas British Foreign Secretary Australian Foreign Minister Italian Prime Minister Turkey Greece Palestinian Militant Group

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