Israel has halted E1 West Bank settlement construction contracts following new UK sanctions on eight firms. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara orders deferral pending a new government.

Israel has officially postponed the issuance of construction contracts for the E1 settlement in the West Bank. This administrative pause occurs shortly after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on eight construction firms operating in the disputed territory. The decision to defer the project aims to preserve the potential for a two-state solution.

Legal Basis For Construction Halt

Gali Baharav-Miara, the attorney general of Israel, issued a directive ordering the Israel Land Authority and the Ministry of Housing to suspend the tender process for the E1 project. She stated that any decision regarding settlement expansion must be made by a future administration rather than the current caretaker government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The attorney general emphasized that a government that has lost an election should not use its final days in office to implement policies that could endanger Israel's international standing. The deferral effectively removes the E1 expansion from immediate consideration, placing it on the table for future coalition negotiations.

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UK Sanctions And Diplomatic Tensions

The UK foreign secretary, David Miliband, sanctioned eight construction firms on Monday for their involvement in the E1 settlement. UK diplomats believe that increasing political pressure from Israel, including from US Democrats, is influencing the situation. The British government, along with other European nations, has recently strengthened its recognition of Palestinian statehood. Miliband argued that the E1 expansion would mark the death knell of a future Palestinian state. The preservation of the two-state solution remains a central pillar of British Labour policy toward the region. Israeli diplomats suggested that the UK acted prematurely by sanctioning the firms before the construction contracts were fully finalized. In response, the Israeli government downgraded the status of the UK consulate in East Jerusalem as a reprisal for the sanctions.

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Political Positions And Future Coalitions

Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the Change bloc and a likely candidate for the next prime minister, has publicly opposed the E1 expansion. Eisenkot described the plan as a mistake that would alienate international opinion and noted that Benjamin Netanyahu had previously opposed the project before giving in to coalition pressure. Matan Kahana, the newly elected Knesset speaker and an ally of Eisenkot, has also expressed opposition to violent settler activity. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Naftali Bennett, denounced the UK sanctions as a hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies. Bennett asserted that the Jewish people have historical rights in Judea and Samaria, a claim he traced back to the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate. He stated that Israel would not bow to external pressure or change its policies as a result of the sanctions. Bennett also criticized the British Labour government for failing to take action against the Palestinian Authority for encouraging terrorism and promoting incitement in its education system.

Impact On The Two State Solution

The E1 settlement area is located between Jerusalem and Ma'aleh Adumim, a West Bank city with nearly 40,000 residents. The land bisects the West Bank, effectively cutting it off from East Jerusalem and rendering a contiguous Palestinian state unviable. The Israel Defense Forces began demolishing homes in a Bedouin community within the E1 area in early November to make way for the planned development. The displacement of several Bedouin communities, including families in Jabal al-Baba near Ma'aleh Adumim, has drawn local attention. The organization Peace Now welcomed the attorney general's decision to halt the construction. Peace Now stated that construction in E1 is liable to eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution and drag Israel into a severe diplomatic crisis. The attorney general's order ensures that the E1 issue remains a critical point of discussion for any future coalition government formed in Israel.