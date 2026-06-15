Israel Reacts with Dismay and Defiance to US-Iran Interim Agreement

Israel's defence minister has voiced strong opposition to the newly announced US-Iran interim deal aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, calling it a major setback and pledging to retain occupied territories and respond forcefully to any Iranian retaliation. The agreement includes a ceasefire in Lebanon, prompting criticism from Israeli officials and media as a surrender that bolsters Hezbollah amid strained US-Israel relations.

Israel 's defence minister Israel Katz expressed dismay and defiance following the announcement of a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East, with a final settlement expected in about two months.

The interim deal, which includes a ceasefire in Lebanon, has sparked widespread anger in Israel. The exact details remain unclear but effectively require Israel to halt its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. US officials have clarified that the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon is not a formal condition of the US-Iran pact and that Israel retains the right to self-defense against Hezbollah attacks.

Nonetheless, the agreement represents a significant setback for Israel, which had fiercely resisted any linkage between the US-Iran negotiations and the cessation of its military actions in Lebanon. Israeli media headlines branded the development an abject failure, and journalist Amit Segal, close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, described it as total surrender. While Netanyahu has yet to comment publicly, he had previously expressed support for Trump's diplomatic efforts.

Katz announced that Israel intends to remain indefinitely in territories it controls in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza and warned that Israel would strike Iran with great force if it responded to Israeli operations in Lebanon. Relative calm was observed in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli targets ceased just before midnight and Israel reduced its strikes, though unconfirmed explosions were reported and a drone was spotted over Beirut.

Hezbollah, which maintains close ties with Tehran, has not commented on the deal but had earlier indicated support for Iran's push for a Lebanon ceasefire. Many Israeli officials and analysts argue the agreement will embolden Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militant groups.

However, given Israel's heavy reliance on US military and diplomatic backing, it cannot afford to alienate President Trump. This delicate relationship was evident when Trump reprimanded Netanyahu via an expletive-laden message following an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The interim agreement may have also prevented a planned Iranian ballistic missile barrage against Israel.

According to Neil Quilliam of Chatham House, the personal rapport between Trump and Netanyahu has deteriorated, and broader shifts in US debate are straining Israeli-US ties at both political and societal levels. Netanyahu had played a key role in persuading Trump to initiate the war against Iran and Israeli forces had closely coordinated with US counterparts throughout the conflict.

The war began with an Israeli strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but outcomes have fallen far short of Netanyahu's promises of regime change in Tehran and the destruction of Iran's nuclear and missile programs. Israeli opposition figures have seized on the deal as evidence of Netanyahu's failure.

With an election due before October, Yair Golan of the centre-left Democrats party accused Netanyahu of squandering military gains achieved through soldier courage, arguing the agreement funnels billions to the Iranian regime and leaves its nuclear infrastructure and ballistic capabilities intact. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett charged Netanyahu with being incapable of decisive victory and leading Israel into wars of stagnation and attrition.

Far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, rejected the deal, stating Israel was not party to negotiations and is not bound by its terms, which they claim do not safeguard Israeli security





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