Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posts video taunting activists from Global Sumud Flotilla

Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video taunting activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, Many activists are forced to kneel on the ground with hands zip-tied to their backs, while the Israeli national anthem is played over loudspeakers.

A screenshot from the video posted by Itamar Ben-Gvir . Israel 's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir , has posted video of himself taunting activists who were detained from the Global Sumud Flotilla .

The video also showed the activists were forced to kneel on the ground with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, while the Israeli national anthem is played over loudspeakers. Foreign Minister Penny Wong says she has asked Australia's ambassador to Israel to make representations there and reiterating her call for the release of the detained Australians for Israel to ensure no ill treatment of any detainees and to act in line with international obligations.

Hundreds of activists trying to break Israel's almost two decade long maritime blockade of Gaza started being intercepted by Israeli forces on Monday in the Mediterranean sea, off the coast of Cyprus. Among those detained are 11 Australians, and they were taken to Israel on board navy ships, docking in Ashdod port on Wednesday.

The video also prompted condemnation from within the Netanyahu coalition government's own ranks, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar accusing his cabinet colleague of having caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display — and not for the first time. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni labelled the spectacle as unacceptable, visiting previous groups of activists who were intercepted at sea to criticize their conduct. Italian Ambassador in Rome will be summoned to answer questions about the situation.

In recent days the ABC has asked Foreign Minister Penny Wong's office for comment, multiple times, on whether Australia believes Israel's blockade and its actions during the interceptions was appropriate





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Israel Activists Global Sumud Flotilla Itamar Ben-Gvir Penalty Flotilla Maritime Blockade Of Gaza Left-Wing Protest Group Fine Ganzer Flotilla – PEN International Daisyon Flotilla Flotilla For Gaza Activist's Lawyer You Undo The Italian Government's Past Efforts Arab Partner Of Israels Security Agency Shin B Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni Italian Government Steps In Adalah Center

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