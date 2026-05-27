Israel's Intensified Offensive in Lebanon: A War Without Global Attention

The Israeli strike near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre has intensified the conflict, with thousands of civilians killed and millions displaced. The global community is paying little attention to the war, while the US and Iran speak of peace.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israel i strike near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on 27 May 2026. Civilians including children are among the thousands to have died in this war, yet the world is paying remarkably little attention.

The US has been involved in the conflict, with Washington and Tehran speaking of peace. However, the situation in Lebanon's supposed ceasefire looks more threadbare than ever, with Israel intensifying its offensive as Benjamin Netanyahu orders the evacuation of the entire city of Tyre. Israel has killed thousands in this war, including civilians and scores of medics, as well as striking bridges, essential water infrastructure and homes. An estimated 1.2 million have fled.

Many displaced people have no homes to return to. The global repercussions of Iran's war have commanded diplomatic and economic attention, while the destruction in Gaza and other conflicts worldwide have made flouting the laws of war seem almost commonplace.

However, there is nothing normal about this destruction. The conflict has undermined the Lebanese state over decades. While many in Lebanon are furious with Hezbollah for triggering Israel's offensive, others see a group birthed by Israeli occupation as offering defence or deterrence that the state cannot. This is not just about its military capacity.

A new Lebanon, with a disarmed Hezbollah, would require Shia communities to believe that they will be protected and represented. Instead, political rhetoric is sharpening. In a fractured country scarred by years of war, economic and political turmoil, and the devastating Beirut port explosion in 2020, the risks of greater rifts and even the spectre of civil war loom large. A better Lebanon is possible, but it can't be born this way





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