Israel's KAN's televoting scandal puts Eurovision's voting system under scrutiny

Israel's KAN's public broadcaster released videos asking fans to use all 10 of their votes for the Israeli song, which stands out in the voting system as 50% of votes are from professional juries. The instructions went against the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest to discourage large-scale funded third-party campaigns. This controversy questioned the validity of the voting system and increased politicization in the context of Israel's participation due to the 2022 Gaza War.

Israel's public broadcaster, KAN , was formally warned by Eurovision for releasing videos asking fans to vote 10 times for Israel. Israel, whose contestant finished second in the previous year with the highest public televote, faced controversy for not adhering to the organisation's rules.

Eurovision organisers implemented changes to discourage large-scale funded campaigns, but KAN claimed their video was independent and did not involve prohibited financing. The controversy raised questions about the fairness and legitimacy of the voting system





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Song Contest Votelies KAN Israel's Public Broadcaster Eurovision Martin Green Rules Robbery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delta Goodrem heads towards a Eurovision victory, bookies suggestAccording to betting odds, Australian Eurovision entrant Delta Goodrem is well placed to win the song competition despite limited press access. Her performance and momentum in the semi-final propels her to second most likely to win.

Read more »

Delta Goodrem surprises with Leonardo DiCaprio-style lift at Eurovision 2023Delta Goodrem successfully secures a spot in the Eurovision grand final with an incredible performance, utilizing a lift previously used by Beyoncé.

Read more »

What you need to know before Eurovision on Sunday morningThe Eurovision Song Contest is on this Sunday, which will mean an early start for superfans of the pop culture phenomenon.

Read more »

Eurovision at the Rooty Hill RSL Club?Australia is among 10 countries - including Israel and favourite Finland - who have places in this weekend's Eurovision grand final.

Read more »