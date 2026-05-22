Israel's national security minister, Ben-Gvir, stirs controversy with detainee treatment video, calls for deportation - reports from 2021, 2022, 2025 & 2023

Ben-Gvir's tumultuous tenure in multiple roles, from national security minister to being a father figure to his extremist followers, has led to numerous controversies and remarks that have resulted in allegations of inciting violence against Palestinians and promoting extremist views. His handling of war in Gaza, particularly his blocking of past efforts to reach a ceasefire, has also garnered criticism. Despite this, Ben-Gvir remains a popular fixture in the media and one of the most powerful people in Israel due to his ties to represented groups, particularly religious extremist Jews.

Israel’s far-right national security minister , Itamar Ben-Gvir , has a long history as a provocateur, well before the video he promoted of himself. His tactics have drawn a backlash, with foreign leaders and even coalition partner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning his on-camera treatment of some 430 detainees from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Ben-Gvir has a history of inciting violence against Palestinians, and as an election approach, he called for the deportation of his political opponents. His influence as the national security minister, overseeing the country’s police force, prison service, and border police units operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has led to controversy over his handling of the war in Gaza and his stance on humanitarian aid access.

With a political career spanning decades, Ben-Gvir has maintained a media-savvy approach to gain legitimacy, using his quick wit and cheerful demeanor to become a popular fixture in the media. His recent controversies and remarks have led to sanctions from numerous countries, including Australia and Poland, and raised concerns over the direction of the Israeli government





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