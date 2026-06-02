Israel Strikes Lebanon Despite US-Brokered De-escalation Deal

Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon even after a US-brokered de-escalation deal announced by President Trump, which aimed to halt strikes on Beirut and Hezbollah rocket fire. Hezbollah rejects a partial ceasefire and vows stronger retaliation if suburbs are hit, while Israel maintains the right to target those areas. Casualties mount as talks with Iran and between Lebanon and Israel proceed in Washington.

Israel has maintained its bombardment of southern Lebanon even after a US-brokered de-escalation agreement was announced by President Donald Trump . The deal, as described by the Lebanese embassy in Washington, was meant to initially halt Israel i attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah rockets on Israel i territory.

However, neither side has formally accepted the arrangement. Israel's defense minister indicated that Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, remain legitimate targets. Senior Hezbollah official Mahmud Qomati rejected any partial ceasefire, warning that aggression against the suburbs would trigger a stronger response. Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes on approximately 30 locations across the south on Tuesday, with rescuers recovering the bodies of six family members, including two children and a woman, near Sidon.

In Tyre, the Jabal Amel hospital, damaged in an Israeli attack that wounded 39 staff, resumed operations. The Lebanese health ministry updated the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 to at least 3,468, an increase of 35 from the previous day. The Israeli military reported intercepting two projectiles from Lebanon without injuries. President Trump also addressed the parallel negotiations with Iran, denying reports that talks had stalled.

He asserted that conversations have been continuous and insisted it was time for Iran to finalize a deal. These US-Iran discussions are crucial for ending the broader conflict that began on February 28 when Israel launched its war on Iran, a move reportedly supported by the United States. Lebanon was drawn into that regional war on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, citing retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Tehran has made it clear that any peace deal with Washington must address Lebanon's situation. Meanwhile, Israeli troops have executed their deepest ground incursion into Lebanon in twenty years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified recent strikes on Beirut's suburbs by citing Hezbollah's repeated breaches of the unofficial ceasefire that has existed since April 17. According to Axios, Trump criticized Netanyahu as "crazy" and accused him of jeopardizing the Iran talks.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Washington endorsed the principle of striking the suburbs if Hezbollah continues attacks on Israel. Lebanese and Israeli delegations have commenced a fourth round of indirect talks in Washington, reflecting continued diplomatic efforts despite the absence of direct relations. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the need to "consolidate the ceasefire.

" An adviser to Hezbollah-allied parliament speaker Nabih Berri suggested the group would abide by a comprehensive ceasefire if agreed upon. Hezbollah remains staunchly opposed to the negotiations, while Israel's stated objective is the group's disarmament. The situation remains volatile, with combat, bombardment, and diplomatic maneuvering all occurring simultaneously as the region seeks an end to the widening conflict





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