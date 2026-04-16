Israeli Attacks Hit Rescuers Three Times in Southern Lebanon Village

A series of Israeli airstrikes repeatedly targeted medical teams responding to civilian casualties in the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries among medical personnel. The Lebanese Health Ministry condemned the attacks as a violation of international law, while officials expressed fears of escalating disregard for humanitarian norms. The incidents underscore the intense strain on Lebanon's health system amidst the ongoing conflict.

In a devastating series of events in the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun, near Nabatiyeh, Israel i airstrikes repeatedly targeted rescue efforts responding to civilian casualties. The initial strike hit the first medical team arriving to assist wounded civilians. As a second team rushed to their injured colleagues, they too became targets. A third group, comprised of medics from the Nabatiyeh Emergency Services and the Islamic Risala Scout Association, an affiliate of Hezbollah ally the Amal movement, attempted a rescue operation and was subsequently struck.

The Israeli military stated they were investigating the incident, having previously accused Hezbollah of using ambulances for militant activities without providing evidence. The Lebanese Health Ministry condemned the attacks as a grave breach of international humanitarian law.

Abou Haidar Hayya, an official with the Islamic Health Committee, expressed profound concern, stating that the direct targeting of medical personnel signifies that all boundaries in this conflict have been disregarded. He emphasized that ambulances are protected under international conventions and their targeting signifies a complete collapse of established norms.

The Ministry of Health reported that since the commencement of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict on March 2, at least 91 Lebanese medical professionals have been killed, highlighting the immense pressure on Lebanon's healthcare infrastructure. The overall death toll in Lebanon from the ongoing war has now reached 2,167.

The Islamic Health Committee, a significant healthcare provider affiliated with Hezbollah's political wing, confirmed that the first Israeli strike killed two of their paramedics. The second team, dispatched to the same site, sustained further casualties with three medical workers wounded. The third rescue attempt resulted in the deaths of two more medics. Most of the injured are in moderate condition, with one sustaining a serious chest wound from shrapnel.

Disturbing footage released by the Nabatiyeh Emergency Services shows medical personnel in uniform, in clearly marked ambulances, attempting to extract bloodied colleagues from damaged vehicles. One video depicts rescuers providing aid to wounded colleagues inside an ambulance when an Israeli strike impacts the vehicle, shattering its windows. The cameraman cries out in pain as the camera shakes. The video then shows a third team arriving to assist before being attacked.

Despite the perilous conditions, Mr. Hayya affirmed his commitment to dispatching teams, declaring that they refuse to abandon their colleagues even at the cost of their own lives. He pledged that the Islamic Health Committee and other emergency medical groups would continue their vital work in southern Lebanon, irrespective of the increasingly challenging circumstances.

Concurrently, Israeli forces reported striking over 200 Hezbollah targets in the past 24 hours, while Hezbollah claimed rocket attacks on northern Israeli military installations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to expand a buffer zone in southern Lebanon eastward. Despite evacuation warnings issued for large areas of southern Lebanon, tens of thousands of residents remain, unwilling to abandon their homes or lacking alternative shelter, increasingly feeling unsafe in their own country





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