Israeli Forces Capture Beaufort Castle in Southern Lebanon Amid Intense Clashes

Israeli troops have captured the historic Beaufort castle in southern Lebanon after days of fighting with Hezbollah, marking a strategic gain in the ongoing conflict that began in early March.

The Israel i military announced the capture of Beaufort castle, a strategic hilltop fortress near the city of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon , following days of intense clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

The operation involved ground troops supported by airstrikes in nearby villages, where Israeli forces engaged Hezbollah members in rugged terrain. The capture came after Israeli forces crossed the Litani River, which had previously served as a de facto boundary. Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, posted a photograph on X showing Israeli soldiers inside the castle grounds.

The fortress, dating back to the Crusader period, sits on a steep ridge overlooking the Litani valley and provides a commanding view of the surrounding area, making it a key strategic position for controlling southern Lebanon. The battle for Beaufort began several days ago when Israeli troops launched a multi-pronged assault on Hezbollah positions in the Suluki valley and the Beaufort Ridge, aiming to dismantle the militant group's infrastructure and remove direct threats to Israeli civilians.

Hezbollah fighters responded with small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades, but were eventually forced to retreat due to overwhelming Israeli firepower and aerial dominance. The Israeli military reported that they destroyed several weapons caches and observation posts during the operation. Beaufort castle holds deep historical significance in the region. It was originally built by the Crusaders in the 12th century and later used by Muslim and Ottoman forces before becoming a symbol of Lebanese resistance during the Israeli occupation.

Israeli forces first captured the castle in 1982 during the Lebanon War and held it until their withdrawal in 2000. The site has been a frequent target in conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, and its recapture marks a dramatic turn in the current war that began in early March 2025. The castle's fall is a psychological blow for Hezbollah, which had used it as a symbol of its ability to defend Lebanese territory.

In the days following the capture, Israeli forces consolidated their positions and began clearing booby traps and unexploded ordnance from the area. Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched retaliatory rocket attacks on northern Israel, causing no casualties but heightening tensions along the border. The wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated sharply on March 2, when Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets into northern Israel, two days after the United States and Israel conducted joint airstrikes against Iranian military facilities.

Those strikes were in response to an attack on an American base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers. The war has drawn in multiple fronts across the Middle East, with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria also launching attacks on US forces. In southern Lebanon, the fighting has caused widespread destruction and displacement.

Rescue workers have been digging through rubble in the city of Nabatiyeh after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a residential building, killing at least 12 civilians and wounding dozens more. The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire, but both sides have rejected the appeals, vowing to continue operations until their objectives are met.

As direct peace talks between Israel and Lebanon remain stalled, the capture of Beaufort castle underscores the fragile and volatile nature of the region, where historical grievances and modern geopolitics collide with devastating consequences for civilians caught in the crossfire





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