Israel's army seized the 12th‑century Beaufort Castle near Nabatiyeh, raising a flag and vowing to keep it as part of a permanent security zone. The historic fortress, long contested by Crusaders, Ottoman, and modern forces, offers strategic high ground over southern Lebanon and northern Israel. Experts warn that while the capture may provide tactical leverage in cease‑fire talks, lasting peace will require a political solution to the Israel‑Hezbollah conflict.

The Israel i Defence Forces have seized Beaufort Castle , a 12th‑century Crusader stronghold perched on a ridge that dominates the southern Lebanese landscape. The operation, carried out on Sunday near the city of Nabatiyeh, marks the deepest Israel i incursion into Lebanese territory in more than twenty‑five years.

After days of aerial bombardment and fierce clashes in surrounding villages, troops entered the historic fortress, raised an Israeli flag, and posted photographs of soldiers marching in front of the stone walls. The move follows a series of strikes aimed at degrading the infrastructure that Israel alleges Hezbollah uses to launch attacks on northern Israel.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the capture was intended to become part of a "permanent security zone" and warned that the army would continue dismantling thousands of homes that it claims served the militant group. Beaufort Castle, also known as Qalaat al‑Shaqif or Shaqif Arnun, has served as a strategic military asset for nearly a millennium.

Originally built by Crusaders in the 1100s on the foundations of earlier fortifications, the site has changed hands numerous times - from Saladin's forces to the Mamluks, the Ottoman Empire, the French Mandate, and the Palestine Liberation Organization. Its lofty position above the Litani River provides sweeping views of both southern Lebanon and northern Israel, making it a prized observation point for any army that controls it.

The fortress was first taken by Israel during the 1982 invasion, held until the 2000 withdrawal, and then abandoned after an eighteen‑year occupation that left visible damage still evident in the surrounding villages. The recapture has reignited debate over the cultural and political significance of the site. UNESCO had granted enhanced protection to Beaufort and 33 other Lebanese heritage locations during the 2024 Israel‑Hezbollah conflict, underscoring the risk that armed conflict poses to historic monuments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the castle as a "symbol of a heroic battle for our fighters" while acknowledging it also reflects deep divisions within Israeli society. Analysts say the seizure gives Israel a tactical advantage in any forthcoming cease‑fire negotiations, providing leverage over Hezbollah by controlling high ground and key supply routes.

Yet experts such as former national‑security adviser Orna Mizrahi caution that military gains will not resolve the underlying political stalemate, arguing that Israel will eventually have to relinquish the castle in favor of a diplomatic settlement. The operation thus represents both a dramatic tactical shift on the ground and a reminder of the long‑standing contest over territory, heritage, and security in the volatile border region





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