Israeli Forces Capture Strategic Beaufort Castle in Southern Lebanon

Israeli troops have captured the historic Beaufort Castle from Hezbollah in a major advance, sparking retaliatory rocket fire and threatening a fragile ceasefire.

Israel i troops have captured the strategic Beaufort Castle near Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon , marking their deepest incursion into Lebanese territory in over 25 years. The castle, built by Crusaders in the 12th century on a mountaintop, was held by Hezbollah for 18 years before Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The capture came after days of intense ground combat and airstrikes in nearby villages, where Israeli forces engaged Hezbollah fighters in rugged terrain. The Israeli army's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing soldiers patrolling outside the castle. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling near the castle, located about 15 kilometers from the Israeli border and overlooking wide parts of southern Lebanon.

The operation involved crossing the Litani River, which has long served as a de facto boundary for Israeli military activity. This advance represents a significant gain for Israel since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began in early March. Despite a US-brokered ceasefire that began on April 17, large areas south of the Litani remain under Israeli military control. NNA reported airstrikes on various parts of southern Lebanon, including the village of Ansar, where three people were killed.

A drone strike on a road connecting Ebba with Nabatiyeh wounded two Lebanese soldiers, the army said in a statement. Hezbollah retaliated by firing rockets at Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel's largest city near the border. The escalation comes as Israel and Lebanon, technically still at war since Israel's founding in 1948, engage in direct talks in Washington.

The capture of Beaufort Castle holds symbolic significance, as it was a key Hezbollah stronghold during the 2000 withdrawal and featured prominently in propaganda. The castle's strategic vantage point allows control over surrounding areas, including the Litani River valley. The conflict has displaced thousands on both sides of the border. In Lebanon, villages near the castle such as Yohmor and Zawtar al-Sharqieh have seen heavy fighting.

Israeli forces have imposed a buffer zone extending several kilometers into Lebanese territory, beyond the UN-demarcated Blue Line. Analysts suggest that capturing Beaufort Castle could give Israel leverage in negotiations, but also risks provoking wider regional involvement. Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israeli towns have drawn warnings of further escalation.

Meanwhile, international mediators are working to salvage the ceasefire, which has proven fragile since its inception. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for restraint and urged both sides to uphold Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war.

However, the current situation echoes pre-2006 tensions, with both sides accusing each other of violations. The capture of the castle underscores the volatility of the Israel-Hezbollah front and the challenges of achieving lasting peace in the region





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