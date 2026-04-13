Israeli Forces Disperse Protest in West Bank Village, Raising Concerns Over Children's Safety

Israeli forces intervened in Umm al-Khair, a West Bank village, using tear gas against a group of schoolchildren protesting a blocked access to their school. The incident highlights ongoing tensions related to settlements and Palestinian rights.

Israel i forces were present in Nablus in the West Bank over the weekend, and IDF troops were subsequently deployed to Umm al-Khair on Monday, according to military reports. The Israel i military described its actions as dispersing an 'unusual gathering,' but refrained from specifying whether tear gas had been deployed against schoolchildren.

The incident unfolded in Umm al-Khair, a small village situated in the southern West Bank region of Masafer Yatta. Schoolchildren in this area were scheduled to return to their classrooms on Monday, marking their first day back after a suspension of over 40 days due to heightened tensions. A group of schoolchildren and Palestinian residents had congregated near a barbed wire fence constructed by Israeli settlers, obstructing access to the school.

Witnesses reported that schoolchildren and local adults were conducting an open-air class as a sit-in protest, demanding unrestricted access when the troops initiated the tear gas deployment. According to 12-year-old Sarah al-Hathaleen, 'We were sitting and they threw a grenade at us. I got scared and started screaming and ran away.' Bassam Jabr, the director of education for the Masafer Yatta area, confirmed the children's sit-in. He stated, 'Settlers are trying to tighten the noose on us in every way. One of these methods is cutting off the road for school students and expanding the settlement,' referring to settlers from the adjacent Carmel settlement who had erected the fence.

Jabr added, 'Sadly, there are no solutions. We will continue this sit-in today and tomorrow until we find a solution so the students can return to their schools.' The military stated that 'IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area of Umm al-Khair due to reports of an unusual gathering of Palestinians in the area.' Agence France-Presse footage captured tear gas canisters being fired, with children visibly distressed and fleeing.

Rashid al-Hathaleen, aged 11, expressed the children's frustration: 'Last night we were excited for school today. The Israelis came and closed the road with barbed wire … we want to be back in school.' Excluding East Jerusalem, over 500,000 Israelis currently reside in settlements deemed illegal under international law, amidst a Palestinian population of roughly 3 million.

The circumstances surrounding the incident in Umm al-Khair highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinian communities in the West Bank, particularly concerning access to education and the presence of Israeli settlements. The construction of the barbed wire fence by settlers from the nearby Carmel settlement directly impeded the schoolchildren's path to their school, prompting the sit-in protest as a means of resistance.

The use of tear gas by Israeli forces against the protesters, including children, raises concerns about the proportionality of the response and the impact on the children's safety and well-being. This incident echoes broader patterns of tension and conflict between Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents in the West Bank, where issues of land rights, movement restrictions, and the expansion of settlements continue to fuel grievances.

The situation in Umm al-Khair reflects the complex political landscape of the West Bank and the difficulties faced by Palestinians in their daily lives. The ongoing presence of Israeli settlements, considered illegal under international law, further exacerbates these challenges. The actions of the Israeli military and settlers have a direct impact on the lives of Palestinian communities, including their access to essential services like education.

The incident underscores the urgency of finding a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ensuring the rights and safety of all residents in the region, particularly children who have the right to attend school in a safe environment without fear of violence or harassment.





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