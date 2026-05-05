Israeli General Admits to Discriminatory Rules of Engagement in West Bank

Major General Avi Bluth revealed his troops are operating with a level of force not seen since 1967, targeting Palestinian stone-throwers while showing leniency towards Jewish settlers, and authorizing the maiming of Palestinians attempting to work in Israel. The comments expose a pattern of discrimination and escalating violence in the West Bank.

Major General Avi Bluth , the head of the Israel i army’s central command, has reportedly made disturbing remarks about the rules of engagement for Israel i soldiers in the West Bank , revealing a stark disparity in how the military treats Palestinians and Jewish settlers.

According to a report in Haaretz, Bluth stated that his troops were operating at a level of lethal force not seen since 1967, specifically citing the fatal shooting of Palestinian stone-throwers. He has not denied the authenticity of the report. This admission comes amidst a backdrop of escalating violence in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been increasingly targeting Palestinians, often with the tacit support or direct involvement of the Israeli army.

Bluth’s comments expose a deeply troubling pattern of discriminatory practices and a willingness to inflict harm on Palestinians with minimal accountability. He openly acknowledged the existence of this discrimination, stating that shooting Jewish settlers who engage in the same actions as Palestinians would have severe societal consequences.

Beyond the issue of stone-throwers, Bluth detailed a policy allowing soldiers to maim Palestinians attempting to cross the separation barrier into Israel for work, specifically by shooting them in the knee or below to create what he termed ‘barrier awareness’. He chillingly referred to the resulting injuries as ‘limping monuments’ in Palestinian villages, justifying this practice by claiming each worker was a ‘potential terrorist’.

This policy, coupled with his broader assertion that ‘if someone comes to kill you, kill them first is the norm in the Middle East’, paints a picture of a military operating under a ‘survival of the fittest’ mentality, prioritizing the lives of Israeli citizens over those of Palestinians. Bluth also expressed concern about the growing extremism among Jewish settlers, warning that their actions, including violence against Palestinians and the potential for arson, could trigger a full-scale uprising in the West Bank.

He described these settlers as not viewing Arabs as human beings and acknowledged the increasing frequency of violent acts. The revelations about Bluth’s statements have sparked outrage and condemnation, with Haaretz accusing him of revealing that the Israel Defense Forces is ‘working hand in hand with the settlers who are carrying out the daily pogroms’. The newspaper criticized Bluth for not only failing to prevent settler violence but actively abetting it.

This situation is further complicated by the fact that Bluth himself was born in a West Bank settlement and educated in a religious military academy in the occupied territory, raising questions about his impartiality. The timing of these remarks is particularly sensitive, coming after the October 7th Hamas attack and the subsequent war in Gaza, which have been accompanied by a surge in settler violence and a growing sense of desperation among Palestinians.

Recent events, including the killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in a settler attack and the removal of an Israeli ultranationalist’s TikTok account for hate speech violations, underscore the urgency of addressing the escalating violence and the need for accountability for those responsible. Furthermore, Israel’s advancement of a death penalty bill targeting Palestinian prisoners adds another layer of concern regarding the erosion of due process and human rights





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