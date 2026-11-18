Israel's Knesset elected Matan Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, as speaker with 66 votes, a key step toward rolling back Netanyahu-era policies and advancing the opposition bloc's legislative agenda.

Israel's parliament has elected Matan Kahana as its new speaker, backed by the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot, the main rival of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 120-seat Knesset approved Kahana with 66 votes on Tuesday, while the candidate backed by Netanyahu's bloc, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes after a stormy debate that stretched over seven hours. Kahana is a member of the centre-right Yashar party led by Eisenkot, a former general whom Israel's president tasked with forming a new coalition government. He replaces Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party.

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Kahana Gains Legislative Power As Speaker

The vote took place weeks after the parliamentary elections on 27 October, in which Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority. In Israel's parliament, the speakership wields considerable influence, including over what legislation is voted on. This means that even while Eisenkot struggles to form a government, Kahana will have the power to advance bills prioritised by the Eisenkot-led bloc and its backers.

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Kahana gives the opposition bloc a major legislative advantage, according to Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank. Kahana said after his election, The Knesset of Israel is the home of all citizens of the State of Israel, and I intend to be the speaker for everyone. Eisenkot said ahead of the vote, The appointment of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker is a worthy democratic move that reflects the absolute majority in favour of change.

The Likud party condemned the vote, saying Kahana had been elected with the votes of terror supporters. The criticism is consistent with attacks Netanyahu lobbed at Israel's Arab-led parties during the election campaign, attacks the parties condemned as racist and discriminatory. Kahana was backed by Jewish-led opposition parties and by Arab-led parties. As coalition negotiations continue on the sidelines, Eisenkot's bloc, along with unaffiliated Arab-led parties, can use their majority in the newly sworn-in Knesset to advance their legislative agenda.

They introduced several bills last week, including to set term limits on the role of prime minister, to form a government-led inquiry into the Hamas-led 7 October 2023 attacks, and to reverse laws that limit the powers of the judiciary. Shapira said it is important because there is not much time, because the speaker of the Knesset can make the legislative process much, much faster or much slower.

Eisenkot Faces Pressure To Advance Priorities

Eisenkot and his allies are under pressure to swiftly advance their legislative priorities in the weeks ahead. Roy Folkman, a member of Eisenkot's Yashar party, heads the temporary committee that decides much of the Knesset's work until a government is formed. Members of the Eisenkot-led bloc have also been appointed to chair several key parliamentary committees, which play an important role in advancing legislation.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, the Israeli president could give Netanyahu an opportunity to do so. That would probably give Netanyahu's Likud party control of the committee. Even though Netanyahu's opponents would still hold a majority, they would feel that their momentum has gone, Shapira said, and there would be a real danger that some of the legislation will be delayed. Chamber procedures will pose a further challenge.

A bill has to be introduced on the floor, considered in committee and voted on several times on the floor before it passes the Knesset. That winding process could make it hard to move bills across the finish line before time runs out.

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Focus On Judicial Rolls Back And Inquiry

Shapira said Eisenkot and his allies are likely to prioritise rolling back controversial laws that gave the government a larger role in appointing judges and weakened the power of Israel's attorney general, an independent role seen by many as central to Israel's system of government checks and balances. Establishing a body to investigate the 7 October attacks would be easier, Shapira added, and carry greater legitimacy once a government is formed.

Netanyahu's opponents argue he has blocked an independent probe into any military or intelligence failures around the day, the deadliest in Israel's history, and evaded accountability. The Knesset was sworn in on 10 November without a new government, after a deadlocked general election stripped Netanyahu of his majority but left his main rivals with no clear path to power.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming government, but the former military chief will likely need to compromise on some campaign promises in order to secure the support needed to rule. Netanyahu will remain caretaker prime minister until a government is formed. His right-wing Likud's alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties outperformed election expectations but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Eisenkot's Yashar party and coalition partners hold just 48 seats. But they have potential allies in the parties representing Israel's Arab minority, which hold 19 seats and are aligned with Eisenkot in their opposition to Netanyahu. If no one is able to form government, another election will be held next year. Netanyahu has sought to cast doubt on the election results by baselessly alleging voter fraud by Arabs, who make up a fifth of the population.

Election officials have said they are investigating, but have seen no evidence of fraud that could have influenced the outcome. Israel's Channel 12 News reported that law enforcement was investigating if officials in Netanyahu's office had deliberately planted information that led to an inquiry into alleged vote-buying in Arab communities.