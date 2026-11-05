Herzog Accepts Israeli Election Results and Starts Coalition Talks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog certified the October 27 election results as legally binding and began consultations with party leaders, while the Shin Bet's foreign interference probe continues.

Israel i President Isaac Herzog has accepted the certified results of last week's parliamentary elections as legally binding and began consultations with party representatives on forming a new government.

The move dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to discredit the vote, in which he and his allies lost their majority in the Knesset while Arab-led parties made historic gains. Herzog began consultations with party leaders on Wednesday night Tel Aviv time to determine whom to designate to form a government, a process that could bring Netanyahu's opponents to power. The elections are over. Now is the time to face reality, Herzog said.

Also read Israel election commission finds no fraud, final results certified as Herzog prepares to name Eisenkot

Shin Bet Investigation Into Foreign Interference Ongoing

Israel's elections commission said earlier on Wednesday that after a thorough investigation of all parties' claims of fraud, it had found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results. A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service headed by David Zini, a Netanyahu appointee and loyalist, into allegations of foreign interference in the election is still ongoing.

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In a private meeting on Wednesday of the elections committee, its head, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, read out an intelligence assessment from the Shin Bet saying the agency believed there had been a widespread phenomenon involving the influx of substantial funds into Israel from foreign states, including from countries hostile toward Israel. The Shin Bet provided no evidence to explain its assertion.

The Associated Press obtained a transcript of the assessment from a person who attended the meeting and requested anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting. The committee has previously said while claims about foreign actors seeking to influence the election are serious and under investigation, it does not believe that any such interference affected the results even if it had happened. Sohlberg reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

At this stage, these are merely suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the scope of their potential impact is limited, he said during a ceremony to present the certified election results to Herzog. Sohlberg added that it was dangerous to cast doubt on the results and said they were legally binding. Public trust in the electoral process was easy to destroy, yet very difficult to repair, he warned.

Herzog Consults Parties On Forming New Government

In the October 27 vote, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the bloc of allies of his chief rival, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government. That raised the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties. Herzog began a series of sit-downs with political parties on Wednesday.

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Three factions, all aligned with Netanyahu's religious-nationalist base, recommended Netanyahu be given a chance to form a coalition government. A fourth, led by a former Netanyahu ally turned rival, recommended Eisenkot. Eight more parties, including the two Arab-led factions, are scheduled to meet Herzog on Thursday, with Eisenkot's Yashar and Netanyahu's Likud speaking last.

After the consultations, Herzog will choose the candidate, most likely Netanyahu or Eisenkot, who he believes is most likely to be able to form a coalition government. He has several days to announce his decision, which will then set the stage for weeks of negotiations. The Shin Bet sought approval from Israel's attorney-general on Tuesday to interrogate several elected officials as part of its separate investigation, including Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas and other senior Arab lawmakers, Israeli media reported.

Attorney General Rejects Interrogation Of Arab Leaders

In a statement rejecting the request, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said: It is not permissible to interrogate citizens or elected officials without evidence to justify such action. The Joint List of Arab parties condemned the request, calling it a campaign of incitement by Netanyahu and his allies designed to delegitimise the Arab vote.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right ally of Netanyahu, called on the Shin Bet to arrest all the leaders of the Arab political parties and interrogate them in basement interrogation cells until these suspicions are fully clarified. Herzog said on Wednesday that the Shin Bet's investigation into possible foreign interference should proceed, but cautioned that Arab Israeli voters must not be smeared.